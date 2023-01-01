The highest mountain of the Sierras Chicas, at 1950m, Uritorco is the main reason people come to Capilla del Monte. No matter what it is that draws them in – UFO sightings, energy vortexes or ancient vibes of the indigenous Comechingones tribe that once roamed these lands – Uritorco is a magnet for people from around the world. The 5km hike to the top affords spectacular views.

You must start the climb before noon, and begin your descent by 3pm. From Capilla del Monte, catch a taxi or walk the 3km to the base of the mountain. There are usually guides hanging around; you can hire one for AR$500.