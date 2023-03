A rough 30km southeast of Camarones, the isolated rookery Cabo Dos Bahías attracts far fewer visitors than Punta Tombo, making it an excellent alternative. You’ll be rewarded with orcas, a huge colony of nesting penguins in spring and summer, whales in winter and a large concentration of guanacos and rheas. Seabirds, sea lions, foxes and fur seals are year-round residents.