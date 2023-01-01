Fed by creeks from the Sierras de Tandil and sheltered by a chain of sand dunes, the lagoon Albúfera Mar Chiquita alternately drains into the ocean or absorbs seawater, depending on the tides. This creates a unique ecosystem boasting huge biodiversity, and is the only lagoon of its kind in Argentina. The spot is a paradise for bird watchers, with over 220 species of birds, 86 of which are migratory, including flamingos.

There are also over 55 fish species in the lagoon, making it a popular fishing spot.