Less well known than neighboring Parque Esteros del Iberá, this compact national park contains more than 100 small lakes and boasts thriving communities of deer, capybaras and caimans in addition to a phenomenal array of birdlife. While the wildlife is similar to Los Esteros, the landscapes here are more varied with more forest cover.

There are two trails leading out from the visitors center – the park guards will give you a leaflet containing a map. The Yatay path is a 7km round trip to a lookout point overlooking the lovely Estuario Santa Lucía while the Che Rhoga path is a 4km circuit ideal for birdwatching and spotting larger fauna.

At the visitors center there is an area to pitch tents with hot showers and wi-fi. The nearest hotels are located in the town of Mburucuyá. If you are staying the night you need to be back in the services area by park closing. Free barbecues are found at the visitor's center but you'll need to bring in all your supplies. In town there are a couple of good, cheap places to eat but it's a long way to go for a meal.

The visitors center of Parque Nacional Mburucuyá is 25km from the town of Mburucuyá. There's no public transportation to the park. A private transfer from town runs at AR$600–700. The road can be impassable when it's wet so check before heading out.

It's possible to hike in and it's common to see locals hitchhiking on this stretch. The staff in the park office in Mburucuyá town can assist with finding transport.