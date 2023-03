In the modern village of Tazoult a small museum has a limited but surprisingly rich collection of archeological finds, the highlights of which include mosaics discovered near the arch of Septimus Severus in 1905; the works of sea monsters and of the nymph Cyrene are of very high quality. Statues of the god Asclepius and his daughter Hygieia were found in the temple grounds. If the temple is not open, look for the guardian in the nearby village.