Church of St Theodore

Berat

The Orthodox church of St Theodore, close to the fortress gates, is normally closed, but if you are granted access, you'll discover some wonderful wall murals.

  • Ancient Apollonia, Albania

    Apollonia

    24.98 MILES

    The evocative ruins of the ancient Illyiran city of Apollonia sit on a windswept hilltop some 12km west of the city of Fier. While a large part of the…

  • x-default

    Kalaja

    0.14 MILES

    Hidden behind the crumbling walls of the fortress that crowns the hill above Berat is the whitewashed, village-like neighbourhood of Kala; if you walk…

  • Onufri Museum

    Onufri Museum

    0.09 MILES

    The Onufri Museum is situated in the Kala quarter's biggest church, the Church of the Dormition of St Mary (Kisha Fjetja e Shën Mërisë). The church itself…

  • Ardenica Monastery

    Ardenica Monastery

    19.98 MILES

    This rarely visited yet magnificent little monastery is remotely located on a hilltop between the towns of Lushjë and Fier. With your own transport it's…

  • Bogove Waterfall

    Bogove Waterfall

    15.19 MILES

    They might be fairly small, but these waterfalls, which from a distance appear to disappear in and out of the rocks, have a rare beauty and make for a…

  • Ethnographic Museum

    Ethnographic Museum

    0.3 MILES

    Just off the steep hillside that leads up to Berat's castle is this excellent museum, which is housed in a beautiful 18th-century Ottoman house that's as…

  • Mangalem Quarter

    Mangalem Quarter

    0.39 MILES

    Down in the traditionally Muslim Mangalem quarter, there are three grand mosques: the Sultan's Mosque, the Lead Mosque and the Bachelors' Mosque. All are…

  • Sultan's Mosque

    Sultan's Mosque

    0.45 MILES

    The 16th-century Sultan's Mosque is one of the oldest in Albania. The Helveti teqe (a place of worship for those practising the Bektashi branch of Islam)…

