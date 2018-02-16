When it comes to tourism, west Zambia doesn’t do things by half measures: it’s either wildly popular or just plain wild.

At one end of the spectrum is Victoria Falls. Being one of Africa's most famous attractions – combined with a world-class outdoor adventure scene – it’s home to the country’s tourism industry. The other big hitter is Kafue National Park, one of the continent's largest parks and a truly magnificent spot with all the big animals, and a thousand different landscapes.

Conversely, in the bulk of this vast west region you'll be hard pressed to see a single traveller. It’s by far Zambia’s least-visited area, which for many is its very appeal. It has huge tourism potential, however, with thundering waterfalls and remote wilderness areas such as Liuwa Plain National Park. Barotseland is also here, home to the Lozi people and the site of the colourful Kuomboka, Zambia’s best-known traditional ceremony.

