Welcome to Lower Zambezi National Park
One of the country’s premier wildlife-viewing areas, the Lower Zambezi National Park covers a large stretch of wilderness area along the northeastern bank of the Zambezi River. Several smaller rivers flow through the park, which is centred on a beautiful flood plain alongside the Zambezi, dotted with acacias and other large trees, and flanked by a steep escarpment on the northern side, covered with thick miombo woodland. On the opposite bank, in Zimbabwe, is Mana Pools National Park, and together the parks constitute one of Africa’s finest wildlife areas.
The best wildlife viewing is on the flood plain and along the river itself. Mammal species include elephant, puku, impala, zebra, buffalo, bushbuck, leopard, lion, cheetah and wild dog, and more than 400 bird species have been recorded.
The best time to visit is May to October; however, temperatures average around 40°C in the latter half of October.