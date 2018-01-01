Welcome to Kafue National Park

Covering more than 22,500 sq km (8687 sq mi), Kafue National Park is the largest in Zambia and one of the biggest in the world. With terrain ranging from the lush riverine forest of the Kafue River to the vast grassland of the Busanga Plains, the park rewards wildlife enthusiasts with glimpses of various carnivores and their nimble prey, including a good chance of sighting lions and leopards, and if you're lucky cheetahs in the north of the park, plus elephants, zebras and numerous species of antelope. There are some 500 species of birds too.

Read More