Welcome to Eastern Zambia

Eastern Zambia contains a couple of the country’s wilderness gems. It’s a sparsely populated region with one long highway, the Great East Rd, meandering out to the border with Malawi and onto Lilongwe. The two key national parks of the Luangwa Valley complement each other beautifully: stunning South Luangwa is the most set-up park for tourism in Zambia, as well as being one of the best in the region for wildlife watching and the most accessible park for budget tourists in Zambia; North Luangwa is wild and difficult to reach – access is usually by private charter flights – and spectacular for exploring on foot. Splitting the two parks is the lesser visited Luambe National Park, under new private management and one to look out for with animal numbers on the rise.