Welcome to Epi

A 40-minute flight from Port Vila, Epi is an agreeably rugged and remote-feeling island where days can be spent snorkelling in search of dugongs or sampling ni-Van village life. Lamen Bay in the north is the main destination, from where you can head across by boat to Lamen Island (about 1km west) to spot turtles and lots of marine life in the fringing reef. An alternative entry point is Valesdir in the southwest.