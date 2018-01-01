Welcome to Semuliki National Park
Semuliki National Park covers 220 sq km of the valley floor connecting Uganda to the steamy jungles of central Africa and harbours some intriguing wildlife, although sightings are not always easy due to the thick vegetation. It's most famous for its primordial hot springs, sites for traditional rituals for the local Bamaga people.
Birdwatchers come to see more than 440 bird species, particularly the central African species, such as the Congo serpent eagle, residing at their eastern limits. At least 133 of the 144 Guinea–Congo forest species have been recorded here and nearly 50 species are found nowhere else in East Africa. There are nine primate species, including De Brazza’s monkey, and many mammals not found elsewhere in Uganda, such as Zenker’s flying mice. Both the resident elephant and buffalo are the forest variety, smaller than their savannah brethren.