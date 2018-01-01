Welcome to Mgahinga Gorilla National Park

The tiny 34-sq-km Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in the far southwest corner of the country is Uganda's sliver of volcanic Virunga range, which extends in greater part to the dense tropical rainforests of Eastern DRC and northern Rwanda. The 434-sq-km Virunga Conservation Area that is shared between the three countries is home to half the world’s mountain-gorilla population. Given Uganda's small share of the park, its one habituated gorilla family regularly ducks across the mountains into Rwanda. This adds a certain unpredictability to gorilla tracking here, and accounts for the park's relative obscurity compared to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Read More