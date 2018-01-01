Welcome to Kibale Forest National Park
Larger but rarely seen residents include bushbucks, sitatungas, buffaloes, leopards and quite a few forest elephants. There are also an incredible 250 species of butterfly and 372 species of bird here. The park visitor centre is at Kanyanchu, 35km southeast of Fort Portal.
9 Best of Uganda gorilla and wildlife safari
Day 1: Arrival in Uganda You will be met at the airport by our safari guide who will transfer you to Forest Cottages (BB) in Kampala for overnight will be at this hotel. Day 2: Travel to Kibale Travel to Kibale Forest National Park via Fort Portal, The drive is through a beautiful countryside dotted with traditional homesteads, crop gardens and huge Tea plantations as well as trading center and towns. You will have lunch en-route and arrive in the late afternoon overnight will be at Kibale Forest Camp Day 3: Chimp tracking in Kibale Forest Report at the Kanyanchu Tourist Centre at 08.00 am for a briefing on the rules of chimpanzee habituation. Kibale has the greatest variety and highest concentration of primates in East Africa. The most famous of its 13 species is the Chimpanzee,overnight at Kibale Forest Camp Day 4: Transfer to Queen Elizabeth & Boat Cruise on Kazinga channel you will be transfered to Queen and have lunch at the lodge of your booking. In the afternoon go for a 2-hour boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel. This is a 42km channel that joins Lake Edward and Lake George. This trip passes through possibly the highest concentration of hippos and offers an excellent opportunity for photography, bird watching and game viewing. The prolific bird life is colorful, with well over 550 resident species.overnight will be at Bush Lodge Day 5: Game drive in the Ishasha sector of Queen Elizabeth. You will after breakfast move to the Ishasha sector of the Queen Elizabeth National Park famous for the tree climbing lions lounging in the tree branches while keeping a close eye on herds of Uganda kob, their favorite prey. It is also home to many buffaloes, elephants as well as the rare shoebill. overnight Bush Lodge Day 6: Travel to Bwindi- Ruhiija. After your breakfast early morning travel to Kagamba then Ntungamo town where you will have your lunch en-routes then proceed to Bwindi Forest where you will reach late evening, check in lodge for Overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp Day 7: Gorilla trek The height of Uganda Tour Safari is in Bwindi where we meet our cousins the Mountain Gorillas. Broadbill Forest Camp Day 8: Travel to Lake Bunyonyi – Canoe ride / Hiking to the view point overnight will be at Birdnest Bunyonyi BB Day 9: Lake Bunyonyi and travel to back to Kampala
5-Day Queen Elizabeth & Kibale Forest Chimp trek
Day 1: Travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park (417 Kms) After breakfast and travel westwards through Uganda’s beautiful green countryside to the Queen Elizabeth. The journey will take 6-7 hours with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction such as the Royal Drum makers’ village and the Equator for an opportunity to stand in two hemispheres at the same time. You will continue through the Savannah grasslands with lots of banana plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. You will get to Queen Elizabeth National Park in the evening.overnight will be at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 2: Game drive and Boat Cruise Wake up early morning after breakfast head to the jungle for you’ first game drive with a chance to see many species of animals like Lions, Leopards, Elephants, Cape buffalos and many others, later come back to you’ Lodge for lunch, rest for a few minutes, In the afternoon you will go for a two hour boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel which connects Lakes George and Edward and view concentrations of giant hippos, elephants and crocodiles among others. You will also see many varieties of birds at the water shores. You will have dinner and overnight at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 3: Second Game Drive and travel to Kibale Forest National Park You will wake up early for a morning game drive in the park during which you will see Lions, Elephants, Topis, Leopards, Bush bucks, Cape Buffaloes, Defassa Waterbucks, Giant Forest Hogs, Uganda Kobs, among others. On the Drive to Kibale National Park you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. Dinner and Overnight at Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 4: Chimpanzee tracking and bird watching You will, after breakfast, head to Kibale Forest National park to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across and on the plants as well as on the insects and butterflies in this forest to ensure that the trek is not only enjoyable but informative as well. You will return to the lodge Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 5: Return to Entebbe via Kampala After breakfast set off to return to Kampala then Entebbe International Airport to catch you’ evening flight back home with memorable experience.
6 Days Bwindi Gorilla Kibale and Murchison falls Safari
Day 1: Travel to Bwindi You will after breakfast set off for an 8-9 hour drive to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park in the south western part of the country. You will have a stopover at the Equator with lunch en-route before continuing with your journey to Bwindi arriving in the evening. Dinner and overnight will be at Cephas Inn/Broadbill Forest Camp Day 2: Gorilla trekking in Bwindi You will have an early morning breakfast and move to the Park headquarters to join other trackers in a briefing about the gorilla trekking rules at 7:45 am. You will trek through thick creepers and undergrowth with your guides to find the Gorillas, which can take you 1-8 hours. The steeply forested landscape is incredibly dense but crisscrossed by numerous animal trails allowing access by tourists. You will have one hour to stay with the Gorillas once sited . Dinner and overnight will be at Cephas Inn/Broadbill Forest Camp Day 3: Transfer to Kibale After breakfast will depart for Kibale Forest National Park which will take around 7 hours of drive. The park is popular for its primate’s population like the chimpanzees, colobus monkeys, red cheeked monkeys and red tailed monkeys. Your lunch will be en route and then you proceed to Kibale National Park. Upon arrival, check in your accommodation, have enough rest, with an optional community walk around kibale dinner and overnight at Rweteera Safari Park Day 4: Chimp track and transfer to Murchison Falls After breakfast you head to the briefing point, An experienced ranger will take you chimp tracking in the morning. Once you locate the chimpanzees, you will have a full hour with them. transfer to Murchison Falls which will take around 7 hours of drive. Dinner and overnight will be Red Chili Rest Camp Day 5: Murchison Falls National Park After breakfast set off for the game drive by 7:00 am. By this time you are able to catch the early risers as well as the nocturnals and hunters before they return to their hideouts. In case your lodge is on the south side you shall drive to the ferry crossing to get to the other side and start the game drive. Explore the major game trials for great wildlife sightings including lots of game such as elephants, giraffes, antelopes, lions and the leopards. After more than four hours of wildlife adventure return to the accommodation for lunch. Later set out for the boat ride on Victoria Nile at 2:30 pm. The 3 hour boat ride is great for beautiful wildlife sightings and awesome picture moments. dinner and overnight at Red Chili. Day 6: Ziwa Rhino to Entebbe Airport After breakfast prepare for pick-up at 7:00 am, You will be driven to Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary with a drop off at Entebbe.
5 Days gorilla and kibale chimp tracking safari
Day 1: Arrival in Uganda Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport you will be met by our safari guide who will transfer you to Kampala to a hotel booked for you. In case you have had an early flight to Uganda, you will be taken on a brief tour of the city of Kampala,overnight at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (490 Kms) We start our trip after an early breakfast and set off from Kampala, travel westwards to Bwindi for approximately 9-10 hours. You will have a brief stop at the Equator for an opportunity for you to stand in two hemispheres at the same time and take some photographs. You will continue the journey through the beautiful verdant rolling hills characteristic of this part of the country. You will have a lunch break in Mbarara town and then continue to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park arriving late in the afternoon hours. overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp Day 3: Gorilla trekking and transfer to Kasese town The 3rd day of the Gorilla Tracking and Kibale Chimps trek safari sets off after an early breakfast and head to the park headquarters where you will be briefed by the guides before you begin the search in the thick Bwindi forest for the giant gorillas. Bwindi is renowned for its impressive mountain gorillas, You will then travel to Kasese town where you will spend the night at Sandton Hotel Kasese. Day 4: Transfer to Kibale Forest National Park and Bigodi swamp walkAfter breakfast, head to Kibale arriving in the early afternoon. On the Drive to Kibale you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. You will have lunch in Fort Portal after which you will head to the Kibale to visit the unique Bigodi swamp eco-tourism site where you will see uncommon plants and rare bird species such as the Great Blue Turacco, Dinner and overnight will be at Kibale Forest Camp. Day 5: Chimpanzee tracking and travel to KampalaAfter breakfast, head to Kibale Forest to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across,You will return to the lodge for lunch after which you will set off for Kampala arriving late in the afternoon.
8 DAYS 7 NIGHTS UGANDA GORRILLA TREKKING
Day 1: Transfer to Murchison Falls Your guide will pick you up early morning from your hotel, and hit the road driving to Murchison Falls national park. The park is located in the north-western part of the country, have a lunch stop over at Masindi town and then proceed to the Murchison Falls the largest national park in Uganda. Day 2: Game drives and a boat cruise After breakfast, go for a morning game drive on the southern banks of the river. The morning drive will take you through different habitats. On the drive, you will have an opportunity to watch some of Africa’s unspoilt big game and may also see some of the the BIG 5 – lions, elephants, buffaloes and leopards. For the birders, Murchison Falls is a birder’s paradise with concentration is many bird including the rare shoebill stork, Fish Eagle, African Skimmer among others. Day 3: Transfer to Kibale National park Wake up early for breakfast at your hotel and be ready to transfer to Kibale national park national park reaching in the time for lunch. In the afternoon head out for a community walk to visit the crater lakes region where you will have spectacular views of the Lakes. Day 4: Chimpanzee Tracking –Bigodi swamp tour You will wake very early in the morning have breakfast, then head to Kanyanchu park headquarters in Kibale forest national park where you will be allocated a guide who will brief you and you then head for chimpanzee tracking in the forest. It’s the only national park in east Africa where one can have the best primate tracking viewing the chimpanzee man’s closest primate and many other primates like monkeys plus a number of bird species.Day 5: Transfer to Queen Elizabeth National park – Afternoon Boat Cruise Set off early after your breakfast at your hotel for Queen Elizabeth national park on a 4 – 5 hours’ drive. Enroute you will have a game drive through the Ishasha sector of the park where you will have a unique opportunity to view tree climbing lions. Day 6: Morning Game Drive – Transfer to Bwindi National park Today you will set off quite early with packed breakfast and head out for your early morning game drive to catch sight of the early risers. This is the best time to see wildlife along the Kasenyi trail. Expect to see elephants, buffaloes, lions, waterbucks, Uganda Kobs and quite a number of others. Day 7: Gorilla Trekking – Batwa Pygmies Today is your gorilla trekking day. Trekking for gorillas in Bwindi requires visitors to be physically fit as it involves hiking for long hours. Once you meet the gorillas, only one hour is allowed during which you get to observe, take pictures, and study how they interact with one another. Day 8: Departure After breakfast, you will transfer back to Kampala.
3 Day Chimpanzee Tracking Safari to Kibale National Park
his is a 3 day Uganda safari that will take you to Kibale Forest National Park for Chimp trekking which is the main attraction. It also involves optional bird watching, a nature walk through the Bigodi Swamp area, a visit to a community in the area, or a visit to one of the crater lakes.Safari HighlightsChimp trekNature walk in Bigodi swampCommunity walkCultural tourSafari Itinerary You will depart Kampala after breakfast and head westwards to Fort Portal town. The drive will take about 4 -5 hours. You will have lunch in Fort Portal and continue to Kibale where you will go for either a community walk or visit the beautiful Crater lakes region for a spectacular view. Dinner and overnight will be at your reserved lodge.After breakfast you will report at the Kanyanchu Tourist Centre at 08.00 am for a briefing before tracking the chimpanzees. The forest is only accessible on foot and the walk will provide you with the opportunity to also see a variety of other primates and animals as well as birds, and a variety of butterflies, and other insects. You will return to the lodge for lunch and in the afternoon go for a nature walk in the Bigodi Wetland to see a variety of birds and monkey species. You will have dinner and overnight at your lodge.You will have the option to either visit the Karambi tombs (burial sites for the former Toro kings and other royals or visit the Toro Palace for a cultural experience. You will have lunch in Fort Portal and set off for Kampala arriving in the evening.