5 Days gorilla and kibale chimp tracking safari

Day 1: Arrival in Uganda Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport you will be met by our safari guide who will transfer you to Kampala to a hotel booked for you. In case you have had an early flight to Uganda, you will be taken on a brief tour of the city of Kampala,overnight at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (490 Kms) We start our trip after an early breakfast and set off from Kampala, travel westwards to Bwindi for approximately 9-10 hours. You will have a brief stop at the Equator for an opportunity for you to stand in two hemispheres at the same time and take some photographs. You will continue the journey through the beautiful verdant rolling hills characteristic of this part of the country. You will have a lunch break in Mbarara town and then continue to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park arriving late in the afternoon hours. overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp Day 3: Gorilla trekking and transfer to Kasese town The 3rd day of the Gorilla Tracking and Kibale Chimps trek safari sets off after an early breakfast and head to the park headquarters where you will be briefed by the guides before you begin the search in the thick Bwindi forest for the giant gorillas. Bwindi is renowned for its impressive mountain gorillas, You will then travel to Kasese town where you will spend the night at Sandton Hotel Kasese. Day 4: Transfer to Kibale Forest National Park and Bigodi swamp walkAfter breakfast, head to Kibale arriving in the early afternoon. On the Drive to Kibale you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. You will have lunch in Fort Portal after which you will head to the Kibale to visit the unique Bigodi swamp eco-tourism site where you will see uncommon plants and rare bird species such as the Great Blue Turacco, Dinner and overnight will be at Kibale Forest Camp. Day 5: Chimpanzee tracking and travel to KampalaAfter breakfast, head to Kibale Forest to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across,You will return to the lodge for lunch after which you will set off for Kampala arriving late in the afternoon.