Welcome to Kabale

A dusty provincial town, Kabale is the kind of place most people get through as fast as possible. It is mostly of interest to travellers as a transport hub and gateway to both Lake Bunyonyi and Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, though given its proximity to both, most travellers try to avoid overnighting here and carry straight on to Bunyoni and Bwindi's far more obvious charms.