Welcome to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park
The combination of its broad altitude span (1160m to 2607m) and its antiquity has produced an incredible diversity of flora and fauna, resulting in some 120 mammal species and over 350 bird species calling Bwindi home. The stars of the show, however, are the approximately 400 mountain gorillas living here. This is one of the best places in the world to see mountain gorillas up close. Having a look at these critically endangered creatures up close is an unforgettable experience – don't miss it.
6 days Gorilla Adventure
Experience pure adventure, the off the beaten track experience; you will discover Uganda by Air, walking, canoeing, trekking and vehicle transfer, from the convenient departure from Entebbe International Airport to the town of Kisoro, During the short flight you will be able to see Uganda´s diversity from high up. Pick you up from the Airstrip and drive you up to Nkuringo. A short distance that can take up to 2 hours.Nkuringo Bwindi Gorilla Lodge is set 2160m ASL above sea level and offers stunning views looking north over the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, south to the volcanoes of the Virunga and west into the rift valley and the DR Congo. Gorilla trekking will start with a detailed briefing about gorilla etiquette. Depending on which family you are trekking, the briefing point is either 300 meters or 23 kms away. After the briefing we will either start walking from there or will be driven to the closest starting point. We will then start searching for the gorillas. Once we find them, we will be allowed to spend 1 hour with them.You also have the opportunity to undertake a full day trekking, accompanied by our local guides through the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest one of the most diverse habitats on earth and home to 120 species of mammals, 200 varieties of tree and more than 50 reptiles. Get the insider knowledge on the way of life of the local people by commencing a walking safari through the local rural communities the 9km walk to the north shore of the lake is conducted where the dugout canoe team will rendezvous at the Rwajenje landing site with you to complete a traverse of the Lake Mutanda in dugout canoe for over 2 and 1/2 hours to the southern shore where you will meet with your vehicle to transfer to overnight at nearly the base of the Virunga Volcanoes, beautiful lodge constructed out of volcanic rocks, here you can choose to trek Mt.Sabinyo 3620m ASL where the third peak of the Volcano is meeting point of 3 countries or trek the endangered Golden Monkey only found in the Bamboo forest along the Virunga Volcano chain.
7-Day Best of Uganda Gorilla Safari and Wildlife Experience
Day 1: On your arrival, meet your guide at Entebbe International Airport who will transfer you to Papyrus Guesthouse for your accommodation.Day 2: Entebbe – Bwindi Impenetrable National ParkAfter an early breakfast and briefing, fly to Kisoro in southern Uganda. During the short flight you will be able to see Uganda's diversity. Be picked up from the airstrip and driven up to Nkuringo. After lunch, there will be a community walk with one of our guides from the camp. Overnight at Nkuringo Bwindi Gorilla Lodge.Day 3: Gorilla TrekkingTransfer to the visitor’s reception to track a Nkuringo Gorilla group in the southern part of Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park after you’ve been briefed at 8:00am. Once you have found the gorillas, you will be able to spend an hour with them observing. Your time in the forest cannot be pre-determined as every day is different from the previous. Return to your vehicle and proceed directly back to the lodge.Day 4: Kisoro - EntebbeYou will be driven back to Kisoro for your flight back to Entebbe. Arriving at Entebbe International Airport, there will be a connecting flight to Kidepo to wait for. The flight takes approximately 2.5-hours to Kidepo. Be picked up from the airstrip and dropped off at Apoka Lodge for check-in. There will be time to relax and have lunch. After, there will be an evening game drive through Kidepo. Overnight at the Apoka lodge.Day 5: Kidepo Valley National ParkAfter an early morning breakfast, set off for a 2-3 hour game drive to Kidepo Valley National Park in search of lions, cheetahs and leopards. Return to the lodge to enjoy the mid-morning with an open swimming pool within sight of the wildlife from the lodge. The lodge offers a viewing platform for wildlife and often at night you will hear the lions and hyenas. Lunch will be served following an evening game drive. Overnight at Apoka lodge.Day 6: Kidepo Valley Park – Cultural visitKidepo is a wildlife bonanza where you can either conduct a morning nature walk accompanied by a ranger escort or take another game drive. In the afternoon, visit the nearby village of Karamojong. The Karamojongs are related to the Masai in Kenya and were mostly nomadic pastoralists. They have been recently been introduced to farming and agriculture. Learn more about the culture and their dance. Overnight at Apoka Lodge.Day 7: Morning Game DriveAfter the morning activities and lunch, you will be transferred to Entebbe. You will be at the Papyrus Guesthouse for day use. Transfer to Entebbe International Airport for your evening flight.
5 Days gorilla and kibale chimp tracking safari
Day 1: Arrival in Uganda Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport you will be met by our safari guide who will transfer you to Kampala to a hotel booked for you. In case you have had an early flight to Uganda, you will be taken on a brief tour of the city of Kampala,overnight at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (490 Kms) We start our trip after an early breakfast and set off from Kampala, travel westwards to Bwindi for approximately 9-10 hours. You will have a brief stop at the Equator for an opportunity for you to stand in two hemispheres at the same time and take some photographs. You will continue the journey through the beautiful verdant rolling hills characteristic of this part of the country. You will have a lunch break in Mbarara town and then continue to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park arriving late in the afternoon hours. overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp Day 3: Gorilla trekking and transfer to Kasese town The 3rd day of the Gorilla Tracking and Kibale Chimps trek safari sets off after an early breakfast and head to the park headquarters where you will be briefed by the guides before you begin the search in the thick Bwindi forest for the giant gorillas. Bwindi is renowned for its impressive mountain gorillas, You will then travel to Kasese town where you will spend the night at Sandton Hotel Kasese. Day 4: Transfer to Kibale Forest National Park and Bigodi swamp walkAfter breakfast, head to Kibale arriving in the early afternoon. On the Drive to Kibale you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. You will have lunch in Fort Portal after which you will head to the Kibale to visit the unique Bigodi swamp eco-tourism site where you will see uncommon plants and rare bird species such as the Great Blue Turacco, Dinner and overnight will be at Kibale Forest Camp. Day 5: Chimpanzee tracking and travel to KampalaAfter breakfast, head to Kibale Forest to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across,You will return to the lodge for lunch after which you will set off for Kampala arriving late in the afternoon.
Gorilla trekking - 3 days
Day 1 - Transfer to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park Meet your safari guide and drive out of Kampala in the morning, be prepared for a long day in the car. Make a stop at the equator to get the experience of standing with one foot on either side of the southern- and northern hemisphere. Continue on to the town of Mbarara for lunch before the final part of the journey to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Overnight Gorilla Mist Camp Day 2 - Gorilla trekking day Your guide will take you to the starting point of the gorilla trekking in the morning and you set of for your adventure. The trek takes you through the jungle up to the point where the gorillas are and you get to spent one hour with them. When you are back from the gorilla trekking your guide takes you to the stunningly beautiful Lake Bunyonyi. Overnight Bushara Island camp Day 3 - Transfer to Kampala After breakfast you start the journey back to Kampala. Make a stop along the way for lunch in Mbarara or Masaka depending on time. You have now reached the end of your Gorilla trekking trip and your guide drops you in Kampala/Entebbe.
Gorillas and Chimps safari 5 days
Day 1 - Transfer to Queen Elizabeth National Park Meet your safari guide and drive out of Kampala in the morning for the start of your Gorillas & Chimps safari. Make a stop at the equator to get the experience of standing with one foot on either side of the southern- and northern hemisphere. Continue on to the town of Mbarara for lunch before the final part of the journey to Queen Elizabeth National Park. Have a relaxed evening enjoyig the view from the lodge. Overnight Pumba Safari Cottages Day 2 - Chimps trekking in Kalinzu forest and boat-cruise I the morning your guide takes you to Kalinzu forest for you chimps treking experience. You have a walk in beautiful jungle and a meeting with the chimps ahead of you. When you get back from the trek your guide takes you to the lodge for lunch. In the afternoon it is time for the boat-cruise on Kazinga channel. This two hour boat ride lets you look for hippos, crocodiles, elephants and birds by the shores. Overnight Pumba Safari Cottages Day 3- Tree-climbing lions and transfer to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park Set off for the Ishasha part of Queen Elizabeth national park after breakfast. Ishasha is known for tree-climbing lions and the game-drive here lets you look for them as well as see topis and buffaloes. After the game-drive you continue the journey to Bwindi Impenetrable national park, the home of the mountain gorillas. Overnight Gorilla Mist Camp Day 4 - Gorilla trekking day Your guide will take you to the starting point of the gorilla trekking in the morning and you set of for your adventure. The trek takes you through the jungle up to the point where the gorillas are and you get to spent one hour with them. When you are back from the gorilla trekking your guide takes you to the stunningly beautiful Lake Bunyonyi. Overnight Bushara Island camp Day 5 - Transfer to Kampala After breakfast you start the journey back to Kampala. Make a stop along the way for lunch in Mbarara or Masaka depending on time. You have now reached the end of your Gorilla & Chimps safari and your guide drops you in Kampala/Entebbe.
8-Day African Safari Tour- Uganda Safari
Day 1: Kabale National park The park provides shelter to roughly around 70 mammals as well as over 375 species of birds. In the afternoon, we go for a walk at Bigodi Wetlands Sanctuary where you can see primate species, and reptiles among other interesting mammals. (Budget tented camp) Day 2: Chimpanzee Tracking & Transfer to Semuliki National park Get the real Ugandan atmosphere as you move through the bushes and watch the Chimps swing through the steady branches. (Mid-range lodge) Day 3: Semuliki National Park Wildlife Game viewing & Hotsprings Semuliki National Park is home to a number of exotic Central African wildlife and Batwa pygmy community. We also go on a short walk and arrive to see the Sulphur hot spring in a hot mineral encrusted swamp. (Mid-range lodge) Day 4: Queen Elizabeth National Park We will set out for a real Ugandan African adventure traversing through the bushes of Queen Elizabeth National Park. Here you can see hippos, leopards, elephants, lions, and Chimpanzees among others. In the afternoon, we proceed to Mweya peninsula for a boat safari where you get to see crocodiles. (Mid-range lodge) Day 5: Bwindi Impenetrable National Park We depart for Bunyaruguru and pass through scenic Ugandan landscape. Finally, we will drive to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in southwestern Uganda where another amazing game drive adventure awaits. (Budget lodge) Day 6: Gorilla Tracking, Batwa experience & Lake Bunyonyi We begin today’s activity with the much-awaited Gorilla Trekking in either Mgahinga or Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to half of the Gorilla living in this world.After Gorilla tracking, the Batwa experience in Karengerere follows where your guide will take you at the top of the hills to take in the great view of Lake Bunyonyi. You can also visit the underprivileged children of Mwendo. (Mid-range resort) Day 7: Lake Bunyonyi Canoe Trekking & Village Walk You will embark on a canoe trek to enjoy the serene ambiance and breathtaking views of Lake Bunyonyi. This lake encircles 29 islands of various shapes and sizes. (Mid-range resort) Day 8: Transfer to Kampala or Kigali After breakfast, we ride a motorboat and land on the shores of Lake Bunyonyi. From there, we head back to either Kampala or Kigali in Rwanda.