Welcome to Murchison Falls National Park
Once one of Africa’s most famous parks, Murchison had legendary numbers of animals, including as many as 15,000 elephants. Unfortunately, during the war years poachers and troops wiped out practically all wildlife. However, while the park's rhino population was wiped out entirely, all other wildlife has recovered fast since peace returned; elephants, giraffes, lions, antelope, waterbucks, buffaloes, hippos and crocodiles can all be seen with ease today.
Top experiences in Murchison Falls National Park
Murchison Falls National Park activities
3 Days Trip To Murchison Falls
Day 1: Travel to Murchison Falls National Park (5-6hrs) You will have an early breakfast and drive to Murchison Falls National Park passing through beautiful woodlands and Savannah grasslands. This journey takes 6-7 hours with stopovers at interesting tourist attractions en route. Go straight to tour the top and bottom of majestic falls, where the Nile crashes through a 22 foot (7 m.) gorge to the 147 foot (45 m.) falls. Numerous scenic viewpoints are a photographers’ delight. The most impressive view is the foaming waters rushing into the gorge with a deafening roar. You will have dinner and stay overnight at your choice of the Red Chilli Rest Camp, Windsor Hotel, or Parkside Safari Lodge. Day 2: Game Drive and Boat Cruise You will wake up very early and set off at 6.30am for a sunrise game drive in the Nyamsika plateau. You can possibly see Cape buffaloes, Rothschild’s giraffes, Uganda kob, hartebeest and waterbucks. You may also spot oribi, bushbuck, Bohor reedbuck, shy sitatunga, bush duiker, warthog and bush pig. Large carnivores including lions, leopards and spotted hyenas like to make an appearance, too. Chimpanzees and olive baboons head the list of six species of primates found in the park. Crocodiles and hippos will be seen along the banks of the Nile. Some of the more common birds that can be seen include goliath heron, Egyptian geese, pelican, bee-eaters, kingfishers, hornbill, cormorant, saddle-bill stork and the rare shoebill stork. You will return to your lodge for a late breakfast and some relaxation before setting off in the afternoon for a boat cruise on the placid Victoria Nile, upstream, to the base of the falls. The boat stops just feet from the “Devil’s Cauldron” for pictures to be taken. You will return to your lodge for dinner and overnight stay. Day 3: Visit to the top of the Falls and travel back to Kampala After your breakfast, nature and community walk, you will have a chance of spotting other primates like the red tail and blue monkeys who hang out with many more species of birds. Proceed to Kampala after your memorable experience with stories to share.
4 Days Murchison Falls Safaris
DAY 1: ENTEBBE - MURCHISON FALLS NATIONAL PARK. Relaxed Morning in Entebbe with optional morning excursion and later transfer to Entebbe International Airport to connect with Aerolink flight at 12:30pm arriving at 13:30hrs at Pakuba airstrip, where your guide will be waiting for you and transfer you to your lodge in Murchison Falls National Park. After checking into your Lodge you will have a heartily lunch and later in the afternoon to relax by the pool side and enjoy being pampered by the friendly Lodge staff. You will have an evening game drive in search of wildlife, like the Giraffes, elephants, warthogs, bushbucks and many others. Accommodation: Baker’s Lodge Meal Plan: Full board arrangement DAY 2: MURCHISON FALLS NATIONAL PARK After breakfast we will set off for a game drive on northern bank of the Nile, giving you a greater chance of seeing animals such as giraffes, elephants, lions, hartebeest and different species of birds. After Lunch, the safari will be continued with a boat cruise on the river Nile to the base of Murchison Falls. Look out for the Nile crocodile, hippos, water bucks and a variety of bird species. Upon reaching the bottom of the waterfalls you will disembark and climb your way up to the Top of the Falls where you will be rewarded with amazing views of the Nile. Accommodation: Baker’s Lodge Meal Plan: Full board arrangement DAY 3: MURCHISON FALLS NATIONAL PARK – BUDONGO FOREST After an early morning breakfast, we will set off for Chimpanzee tracking in Budongo Forest, we will arrive just in time for our packed lunches and later proceed for briefing with the UWA rangers, giving us instructions on the different behaviors as we approach the Chimpanzees in the wild. Later after an hour or two with our closest cousins, we shall drive back the northern sector of Murchison falls National Park. We arrive the lodge just in time for dinner and get a good night`s rest in preparation for next days` activities and flight back to Entebbe. Accommodation: Baker’s Lodge Meal Plan: Full board arrangement DAY 4: MURCHISON FALLS NATIONAL PARK TO ENTEBBE. This morning, after your breakfast, you will enjoy a morning game drive in search of more wildlife, later return to the lodge for your lunch and then check out and proceed to Entebbe with aero-link domestic flight, your guide will transfer you to Pakuba airstrip for your afternoon at 13:45hrs arriving Entebbe airport at 16:30hrs. Your Papyrus Guest house driver, will be waiting at the arrivals to transfer you to your guest house for an overnight at Papyrus Guest house. BB
5 Days Murchison falls and Jinja trip
Day 1: Arrival in UgandaYou will be met at the airport by our safari guide who will transfer you to the hotel reserved for you in Kampala. Dinner and overnight will be at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Murchison Falls National Park You will have an early breakfast and be driven to the Murchison Falls National Park through Malinda town. Along the way you will visit the Ziwa Rhino sanctuary where you will have a guided nature walk to track the Rhinos. You will proceed to Masindi town where you will have your lunch after which you will enter the Park via the Kichumbanyobo gate and visit the Top of the falls, the spot from which the park gets its name. At the top of the waterfalls, you will observe the River Nile squeezing itself in a 7 meter gorge before tumbling 40 meters down in a thunderous explosion and then flows down into a very peaceful river whose water banks are swarmed with a profusion of water and land animals as well as birds. You will have dinner and overnight at the Parkside Safari Lodge Day 3: Game drive and boat launch In the morning you will have breakfast before going for a game drive in the park’s Northern area to see the big 5 including Buffaloes, Lions, Elephants, and if fortunate even see a Leopard. Other animals you will see include: Rothschild giraffes, Bushbucks, Warthogs, Waterbuck, plus a great diversity of other Antelopes in large numbers. At lunchtime you will return to the lodge and later in the afternoon go for the thrilling launch cruise down the Nile. You will sail close to the bottom of the falls and on this cruise you will see various birds, numerous hippos and giant crocodiles plus some other animals grazing close to the banks. If fortunate, you may see the uncommon shoe bill stork plus various other bird species within this area. You will return to your lodge for dinner and overnight Parkside Safari Lodge. Day 4: Transfer to Jinja You will after breakfast, set off for Jinja to visit the source of the Nile, Africa’s longest river. You will arrive in the early evening and relax at your lodge until dinner time and overnight Paradise Hotel Jinja Day 5: Boat cruise in Jinja and transfer to Kampala You will after breakfast have a brief drive through this historical town after which you will visit the source of the Nile and explore it by boat. You will then spend the rest of the day, late afternoon will you will relocate back to your hotel in Kampala or to the Airport for your departure flight.
8 DAYS 7 NIGHTS UGANDA GORRILLA TREKKING
Day 1: Transfer to Murchison Falls Your guide will pick you up early morning from your hotel, and hit the road driving to Murchison Falls national park. The park is located in the north-western part of the country, have a lunch stop over at Masindi town and then proceed to the Murchison Falls the largest national park in Uganda. Day 2: Game drives and a boat cruise After breakfast, go for a morning game drive on the southern banks of the river. The morning drive will take you through different habitats. On the drive, you will have an opportunity to watch some of Africa’s unspoilt big game and may also see some of the the BIG 5 – lions, elephants, buffaloes and leopards. For the birders, Murchison Falls is a birder’s paradise with concentration is many bird including the rare shoebill stork, Fish Eagle, African Skimmer among others. Day 3: Transfer to Kibale National park Wake up early for breakfast at your hotel and be ready to transfer to Kibale national park national park reaching in the time for lunch. In the afternoon head out for a community walk to visit the crater lakes region where you will have spectacular views of the Lakes. Day 4: Chimpanzee Tracking –Bigodi swamp tour You will wake very early in the morning have breakfast, then head to Kanyanchu park headquarters in Kibale forest national park where you will be allocated a guide who will brief you and you then head for chimpanzee tracking in the forest. It’s the only national park in east Africa where one can have the best primate tracking viewing the chimpanzee man’s closest primate and many other primates like monkeys plus a number of bird species.Day 5: Transfer to Queen Elizabeth National park – Afternoon Boat Cruise Set off early after your breakfast at your hotel for Queen Elizabeth national park on a 4 – 5 hours’ drive. Enroute you will have a game drive through the Ishasha sector of the park where you will have a unique opportunity to view tree climbing lions. Day 6: Morning Game Drive – Transfer to Bwindi National park Today you will set off quite early with packed breakfast and head out for your early morning game drive to catch sight of the early risers. This is the best time to see wildlife along the Kasenyi trail. Expect to see elephants, buffaloes, lions, waterbucks, Uganda Kobs and quite a number of others. Day 7: Gorilla Trekking – Batwa Pygmies Today is your gorilla trekking day. Trekking for gorillas in Bwindi requires visitors to be physically fit as it involves hiking for long hours. Once you meet the gorillas, only one hour is allowed during which you get to observe, take pictures, and study how they interact with one another. Day 8: Departure After breakfast, you will transfer back to Kampala.
The 3 day Murchison Falls National Park safari andTour
The Murchison Falls Tour takes you to the renowned Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda’s spectacular heritage, with breathtaking scenic allure, and landscapes. You will enjoy a game drive and a boat cruise along the Nile River and observe the squeezing of the Nile River in a 7 meter gorge before tumbling 40 meters down in a thunderous explosion and then flows down into a very peaceful river whose water banks are swarmed with a profusion of water and land animals as well as birds.Safari HighlightsZiwa Rhino sanctuaryMurchison fallsGame drivesBoat launch on the Victoria NileSafari Itinerary You will have an early breakfast and drive to Murchison Falls National Park passing through beautiful woodlands and Savannah grasslands. This journey takes 6-7 hours with stopovers at interesting tourist attractions en route. You will wake up very early and set off at 6.30am for a sunrise game drive in the Nyamsika plateau to see the Cape buffaloes, Rothschild’s giraffes, Uganda kob, hartebeest and waterbucks. You may also spot oribi, bushbuck, Bohor reedbuck, shy sitatunga, bush duiker, warthog and bush pig plus large carnivores including lions, leopards and spotted hyenas. Chimpanzees and olive baboons head the list of six species of primates found in the park. Crocodiles and hippos will be seen along the banks of the Nile. Some of the more common birds that can be seen include goliath heron, Egyptian geese, pelican, bee-eaters, kingfishers, hornbill, cormorant, saddle-bill stork and the rare shoebill stork.You will return to your lodge for a late breakfast and some relaxation before setting off in the afternoon for a boat cruise on the placid Victoria Nile, upstream, to the base of the falls. En route you will see hippos, crocodiles, water buck and a wide variety of birds including the unusual shoebill stork. The boat stops just tens of meters from the “Devil’s Cauldron” for pictures to be taken of the photogenic and majestic Murchison Falls. You will return to your lodge for dinner and overnight.We drive to the “top of the thunderous Murchison falls”, where you will enjoy the spectacular view before proceeding to Kampala, arriving in the late afternoon.
3-Day Luxury Uganda Safari- Murchison Falls National Park
Day 1: Kampala to Murchison Falls National Park Your guide will pick you up early in the morning and take you to Murchison Falls National Park. First, we travel through Nakasongola for an ultimate rhino encounter! Be prepared to meet fifteen southern white rhinos at Ziwa Rhino Santuary, a private, non-profit, animal sanctuary in Uganda. The sanctuary also offers interesting activities including rhino trekking, bird watching, nature walks and relaxation. We will then have an evening game drive upon arrival at Murchison Falls National Park, home to a number of mammals and has Uganda's largest population of Nile crocodiles. Day 2: Wildlife and Boat Safari Today, we set our for an early morning game drive to find elusive predators such as Lions, Hyenas, Leopard, and Jackal among several others; all the while enjoying the beautiful savannah landscape.In the afternoon, we set out for a boat safari along the world-famous River Nile, which sets off at Paara, going upstream to the base of the Murchison Falls. While on cruise, you will see Crocodiles, Hippos, and lizards. You will also chance upon Buffaloes, Elephants and Antelopes quenching their thirst and cooling off the heat by the river banks. Day 3: Top of the Falls and Travel back to Kampala We will make our way at the top of the falls on Murchison Falls National Park. This will be a hike lasting for almost an hour adjacent the Murchison falls. Though exhausting, this will all be worth as you feast your eyes with the amazing views of the falls at different spots along the trail.In the afternoon, we head back and depart for Kampala.