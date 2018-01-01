5 Days Murchison falls and Jinja trip

Day 1: Arrival in UgandaYou will be met at the airport by our safari guide who will transfer you to the hotel reserved for you in Kampala. Dinner and overnight will be at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Murchison Falls National Park You will have an early breakfast and be driven to the Murchison Falls National Park through Malinda town. Along the way you will visit the Ziwa Rhino sanctuary where you will have a guided nature walk to track the Rhinos. You will proceed to Masindi town where you will have your lunch after which you will enter the Park via the Kichumbanyobo gate and visit the Top of the falls, the spot from which the park gets its name. At the top of the waterfalls, you will observe the River Nile squeezing itself in a 7 meter gorge before tumbling 40 meters down in a thunderous explosion and then flows down into a very peaceful river whose water banks are swarmed with a profusion of water and land animals as well as birds. You will have dinner and overnight at the Parkside Safari Lodge Day 3: Game drive and boat launch In the morning you will have breakfast before going for a game drive in the park’s Northern area to see the big 5 including Buffaloes, Lions, Elephants, and if fortunate even see a Leopard. Other animals you will see include: Rothschild giraffes, Bushbucks, Warthogs, Waterbuck, plus a great diversity of other Antelopes in large numbers. At lunchtime you will return to the lodge and later in the afternoon go for the thrilling launch cruise down the Nile. You will sail close to the bottom of the falls and on this cruise you will see various birds, numerous hippos and giant crocodiles plus some other animals grazing close to the banks. If fortunate, you may see the uncommon shoe bill stork plus various other bird species within this area. You will return to your lodge for dinner and overnight Parkside Safari Lodge. Day 4: Transfer to Jinja You will after breakfast, set off for Jinja to visit the source of the Nile, Africa’s longest river. You will arrive in the early evening and relax at your lodge until dinner time and overnight Paradise Hotel Jinja Day 5: Boat cruise in Jinja and transfer to Kampala You will after breakfast have a brief drive through this historical town after which you will visit the source of the Nile and explore it by boat. You will then spend the rest of the day, late afternoon will you will relocate back to your hotel in Kampala or to the Airport for your departure flight.