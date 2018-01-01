Welcome to Northwestern Uganda

Northwestern Uganda feels wilder and more remote than the country's principal destinations, but that's part of the attraction. Its primary calling card is the magnificent Murchison Falls National Park, the best all-round protected area for wildlife, balanced with the experience of evening bonfires at the bush camp or luxury lodge. If your timing is right on a game drive, it's Eden before the fall: roaming herds of elephants, leopards resting in trees and giraffes traipsing the savannah. Its raging namesake waterfall is where the Victoria Nile crashes through a narrow channel on its final descent into Lake Albert. Another highlight is the Budongo Forest Reserve, with a huge chimp population. For decades, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) and its war on civilians put most of northwestern Uganda effectively off limits. But now that the LRA has fled Uganda, this vast region is once again a prominent star on the traveller’s map.