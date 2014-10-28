Welcome to Soppong

Soppong (สบป่อง; also sometimes known as Pangmapha, actually the name of the entire district) is a small market village a couple of hours northwest of Pai and about 70km from Mae Hong Son. There’s not much to see in town, but the surrounding area is defined by dense forests, rushing rivers and dramatic limestone outcrops and is the place in northern Thailand for caving. The most accessible cave in the area is Tham Lot.

