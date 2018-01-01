Welcome to Mae Sariang

Little-visited Mae Sariang (แม่สะเรียง) is gaining a low-key buzz for its attractive riverside setting and potential as a launching pad for sustainable tourism and hiking opportunities. There are several hill-tribe settlements in the greater area, particularly around Mae La Noi, 30km north of the city, and the area south of Mae Sariang is largely mountainous jungle encompassing both Salawin and Mae Ngao National Parks.