Welcome to Mae Aw (Ban Rak Thai) & Around

Located on the edge of a reservoir and surrounded by tea plantations, Mae Aw (แม่ออ; also known as Ban Rak Thai) was established by Yunnanese KMT fighters who originally fled from communist rule in 1949, and decades later the town’s population and architecture remain very Chinese. The main industries are tourism and tea, and there are numerous places to taste the local brew, as well as several restaurants serving Yunnanese cuisine.