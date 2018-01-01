Welcome to Hat Surin

With a wide, golden beach, water that blends from pale turquoise in the shallows to a deep blue on the horizon, and lush, boulder-strewn headlands, Surin (สุรินทร์) is as attractive a spot as anywhere in Phuket. It's also home to five-star spa resorts, stunning galleries and fabulous boutiques. These days, Surin is very much an upmarket destination, attracting cashed-up foreigners and Thais.

