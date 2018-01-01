Welcome to Hat Surin
With a wide, golden beach, water that blends from pale turquoise in the shallows to a deep blue on the horizon, and lush, boulder-strewn headlands, Surin (สุรินทร์) is as attractive a spot as anywhere in Phuket. It's also home to five-star spa resorts, stunning galleries and fabulous boutiques. These days, Surin is very much an upmarket destination, attracting cashed-up foreigners and Thais.
Phuket's crackdown on unlicensed beachfront restaurants and bars hit Surin particularly hard. All establishments on the sand have been cleared away, with some moving up the road to Ao Bang Thao and others just closing. As a consequence, there are rather fewer eateries and bars here than elsewhere on Phuket's west coast.