Welcome to Hat Kamala

A chilled-out hybrid of Hat Karon and Hat Surin, Kamala (หาดกมลา) lures in a mix of longer-term, low-key visitors, including families and young couples. The bay is magnificent and serene, with palms and pines mingling on its leafy, rocky northern end, where the water is a rich emerald green and the snorkelling around the rock reef is halfway decent. The entire beach is backed by a paved path and lush rolling hills, which one can only hope are left alone…forever. Flashy new resorts are carved into the southern bluffs and jet skis make an appearance, but the nightlife is serene and Kamala is quietish and laid-back by Phuket standards.