Welcome to Ganghwado
For a brief period in the mid-13th century, when the Mongols were rampaging through the mainland, the island of Ganghwado (now linked by bridge to the mainland) became the location of Korea’s capital. Situated at the mouth of the Han River, South Korea’s fifth-largest island continued to have strategic importance – it was the scene of bloody skirmishes with French and US forces in the 19th century as colonial powers tried to muscle in on the ‘hermit kingdom’.
It’s not just Ganghwado’s fascinating history that makes it worth visiting. Given over to small-scale agriculture (it’s famous for its ‘stamina-producing’ ginseng), the island provides a welcome rural respite from the sometimes craziness of Seoul.
Ganghwado’s main town, Ganghwa-eup (강화읍), is not particularly scenic, but is just 2km beyond the northern bridge. It acts as a base on the surprisingly large island for visiting all attractions by bus. The tourist information centre in the bus terminal should be your first port of call, and can provide you with English maps and bus schedules.