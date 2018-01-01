Welcome to Ganghwado

For a brief period in the mid-13th century, when the Mongols were rampaging through the mainland, the island of Ganghwado (now linked by bridge to the mainland) became the location of Korea’s capital. Situated at the mouth of the Han River, South Korea’s fifth-largest island continued to have strategic importance – it was the scene of bloody skirmishes with French and US forces in the 19th century as colonial powers tried to muscle in on the ‘hermit kingdom’.

