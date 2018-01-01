2-day private from Vienna to Budapest through Slovakia - High Tatras

Day 1The tour will start with a private-pickup in your hotel in Vienna or Vienna airport, then drive to the Slovak capital - Bratislava where in few hours you will get the opportunity to see this beautiful city on the river Danube. We will then head north North to see all that Slovakia has to offer with short photo stops at Beckov,Trencin and Strecno castle The tour will then continue now to the East and stop for late lunch (at own expense) at a traditional sheep farm where you can taste the traditional cheese, cakes, and enjoy the unique atmosphere of animals walking around you. After this remarkable experience, you will travel to the Slovak pride - the High Tatras, with the first stop at the most famous Slovak lake - Strbske pleso where you will get to take a short photo stop. Stay overnight in a 4*hotel in the High Tatras.Day 2Start the morning with a breakfast at the hotel and set off to take a cable car all the way up to the highest point in Slovakia - Lomnicky peak/ 2634m/ where you will get the opportunity to see the beauty of Slovakia. After this unique experience you will travel to Vlkolinec - a UNESCO World Heritage Center hidden in the mountains, where you will be able to see the traditional houses with people still living in them. After the visit to the famous peak and the Vlkolinec, you will start our journey to Budapest with a stop at a famous Esztergom Basilaca which used to be the seat of Hungarian kings. Evening arrival to Budapest.