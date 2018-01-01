Welcome to Western Slovakia

Castles, vineyards and slow-paced living are the hallmarks of Western Slovakia. The Small Carpathians ripple northeast of Bratislava, with vineyards cloaking the fertile lower slopes. Grand castles, from romantic ruins to stately mansions, are dotted in between. Castles in Devín and Trenčín steal the most attention, but it’s worth a detour to the genteel gardens of ‘Red Stone Castle’. Meanwhile Piešťany is Slovakia’s spa destination par excellence, renowned for its healing springs.