5-Day Discover Unesco's Painted Monasteries

Day 1: Bucharest - Gura Humorului In the morning our guide will pick-up you from your hotel or from the airport (for arrivals up to 11.00 AM). Leave Bucharest in our way to the north region of Romania – Bucovina, the land of painted monasteries and traditions. There is about 6 hours drive time until our destination. End the day in the Voronet – Gura Humorului area. Accommodation at Gura Humorului at Best Western 4* or similar Day 2: Gura Humorului - Moldovita - Sucevita - Gura HumoruluiToday we’ll visit some of the World famous Painted Monasteries- Moldovita (UNESCO): dates back from 1532 and is due to the ruling prince Petru Rares- Sucevita: the last and the most magnificent monastic achievement among the painted monasteries in Bucovina. Paintings of the Sucevita monastery were best preserved both on the outside and on the inside (Ladder of Virtue, the last Judgment, the tree of Jesse. Accommodation at Gura Humorului at Best Western 4* or similar. Day 3: Gura Humorului - Suceava - Gura Humorului Breakfast and continue the visits to the Bucovina County:- Voronet Monastery (UNESCO): It is the most accomplished sample of artistic achievement in Moldavian architecture and painting. Voronet Monastery had been dubbed the oriental Sistine Chapel, whereas Voronet Blue, a colour obtained from lapis lazuli, entered in the lexicon of art alongside Titian red and Veronese green, and to this day has yet to be reproduced by natural means- Humor (UNESCO): this monastery was among the first churches to be painted. Humor is painted in reddish brown (from oriental madder pigment), colours are brilliant and truthful to nature.Then go to Suceava, the former capital of Moldova in medieval ages. Here we visit Suceava Citadel, which was built during the rule of the Prince Petru I Musat. End the day back in Voronet or Gura Humorului. Accommodation at Gura Humorului at Best Western 4* or similar. Day 4: Gura Humorului - Neamt – Bucharest Leave the Bucovina area and visit the Monastery Agapia with a visit of the Living Museum where you can see exactly how are the houses of the nouns and also a visit of the weavers and painting workshops. In the afternoon arrive at Bucharest. Accommodation in a 4* Hotel - located in the heart of the city. Day 5: Bucharest – Airport After breakfast You can enjoy a personalized tour of Bucharest and later transfer to the Bucharest International Airport for your departure flight or at your indicated Hotel.