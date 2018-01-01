2 Week Private Tour of Romania from Bucharest

ITINERARY:Day 1. `Henri Coanda` International Airport - Bucharest: Upon arrival you will be welcomed by your licensed national tour guide who will transfer you to the hotel (check in).Day 2. Private Tour of Bucharest: Discover the story of the city and its main attractions. Later, visit the Village Museum and the historical center (good place to have lunch).Day 3. A day in the Carpathian Mountains: Enjoy visiting Peles and the local monastery Sinaia. Drive to Brasov and check-in.Day 4: Bran and Brasov: After breakfast departure to Bran Castle. The day continues with a visit of the most important city in the area, Brasov: see the St. Nicholas Church and First Romanian School; The Black Church and Main Square. After the tour, return to the hotel.Day 5: Complete Private Tour of Sighisoara: Morning check-out from Brasov. Our direction is towards the heart of Transylvania making our first stop to Biertan Fortified Church. Travel to Sighisoara, visiting the fortified town. One night is spent at the hotel in Sighisoara.Day 6: Panoramic view of Transylvania and Bukovina: Breakfast followed by early departure to Bukovina. Take some time to relax in the center of Targu Mures and Bistrita. Arrival in Gura Humorului for 2 night stay.Day 7: Painted Churches of Bukovina: Visit Voronet, Moldovita and Sucevita monasteries. Before returning to the hotel, take a look at Marginea workshop and souvenir shop.Day 8: From Bukovina to Maramures: It’s time to Travel to the UNESCO wooden churches in Maramures. The northern-most point on the tour is Sighetu Marmatiei, close to the Ukrainian border. Visit of the Memorial Museum. Accommodation in Sighetu Marmatiei for 2 nights.Day 9: Tour of Maramures: Sightseeing in Maramures County includes Sapanta Merry Cemetery, Surdesti and Budesti wooden churches. Short stop in Baia Mare.Day 10: City tour of Cluj-Napoca: After breakfast drive from Maramures towards Cluj-Napoca. City tour of Cluj-Napoca and check-in at a centrally located hotel.Day 11: A cultural tour of Transylvania: Morning departure towards Sibiu. On the way, visit Alba Iulia. In the evening pedestrian tour in Sibiu and accommodation for two nights at 3* Ibis Sibiu.Day 12: Complete tour of Sibiu: Discover Astra Village Museum placed inside Dumbrava forest. After lunch and souvenir time, short drive to Sibiel village for a visit at the Glass Icon Museum and traditional Romanian farewell dinner at a local farm house.Day 13: Airport transfer: On the last day we will leave Transylvania and take a beautiful journey through Olt Valley; stop to visit two important sanctuaries of our orthodox faith: Cozia Monastery and Curtea de Arges. Transfer back to ‘Henri Coanda’ airport in Otopeni close to the capital.