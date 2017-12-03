8-days Romania tour starting from Budapest

Day 1 | Budapest - Oradea Our first stop is in Oradea, where we will take a sightseeing tour of the city's most prominent attractions. At night, we will take a walking tour through the city center and its public gardens. Day 2 | Oradea – Turda Salt Mine – Cluj In the morning we will visit one of the most impressive salt mines in the world, the Turda Salt Mine, and then head to one of the best-preserved traditional villages in Transylvania, Rimetea. We will then head to Cluj, one of the most dynamic cities in Eastern Europe. In Cluj, we will take a city tour and visit landmarks such as the Saint Michael's Church, the Banffy Palace and the Mirror Street.Day 3 | Cluj – Bistrita – Voronet Painted Monastery – Gura Humorului The third day of your tour continues with a visit to Gherla, the only city in Romania built in a baroque style by Armenian colonists in the 18th century, and then to Bistrita. From Bistrița we will pass through the beautiful Carpathian Mountains in order to reach Bukovina, where we will visit the Voroneț Monastery. Day 4 | Gura Humorului – Sucevița Monastery – Piatra Neamț Our first landmark of the day is another UNESCO Painted Monasteries, Sucevița, the largest and most complete of them all. After lunch, we will bid farewell to Bukovina, and we will stop at the Nicolae Popa Museum, a private collection of clothes and traditional objects from one of the richest area in Romania in terms of culture. Day 5 | Piatra Neamț – Bicaz – SighișoaraIn the morning we will leave the small city of Piatra Neamț and pass again through the Carpathian Mountains. Our next stop will be in Sighișoara, a city renowned for its medieval architecture, where you will find the last inhabited fortress in Europe, included today in the UNESCO patrimony. Day 6 | Sighișoara – Viscri – Bran Castle – Brașov In your 6th day in Romania, you will take a trip to Viscri, one of the last traditionally authentic villages in the country. Here, you will enjoy a relaxing carriage ride of the surroundings and you will find out a little bit of the local traditions while talking to some of the villagers. We will then visit Romania’s most popular tourist attraction, Dracula’s Castle, and then visit Brasov for a city tour. Day 7 | Brașov – Sinaia – Bucharest In your last day in Transylvania we will go to Sinaia for a tour of one of Europe’s most beautiful castles, Peleș Castle. After a tour of Peleș Castle, we will make our way to Romania’s capital city, Bucharest, for a city tour. Day 8 | Departure On the last day, you can choose to take a visit the areas surrounding Bucharest or take a trip to the medieval Bulgarian capital city, Veliko Tarnovo.