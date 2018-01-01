Welcome to Sognefjorden
The broad, main waterway is impressive but it's worth detouring into its narrower arms, such as the deep and lovely Nærøyfjord, for idyllic views of abrupt cliff faces and cascading waterfalls.
There's a comprehensive guide to the area at www.sognefjord.no.
Top experiences in Sognefjorden
Sognefjorden activities
Cruise the Norwegian Fjords in Depth – Tromsø to Bergen
Venture into the magical and mysterious lands along the coast of the Norwegian Sea for close encounters with glaciers and gorgeous fjordscapes. Perfect for explorers long on ambition but short on time, this 11 day expedition brings you to important sites of Norway’s ancient history, UNESCO-protected historic sites, and some of the most incredible nature you’ll ever see. The journey is short, but the memories will last you the rest of your life.
Arctic Circle and Fjords by Rail
The Arctic Circle may sound like a chilly destination, but when you go in the summer, there’s plenty to see and do by the light of the midnight sun. Begin in Kiruna and take two weeks via rail on this scenic train route, crossing to Norway above the Circle and going back south through the fjordland. Along the way, you’ll ride famous railways like Flåm, Ofoten, and Bergen, then disembark to engage in summer activities like rafting, kayaking, or canoeing. Seeing the fjords from a kayak rather than an oversized cruise ship is a brand new perspective – come realize it for yourself.
Arctic Circle & Fjords by Rail
The Arctic Circle may sound like a chilly destination, but when you go in the summer, there’s plenty to see and do by the light of the midnight sun. Begin in Oslo and take two weeks via rail on this scenic train route, crossing above the Arctic Circle and travelling through the fjordland. Along the way, you’ll ride famous railways like Flåm, Lofoten, and Bergen, and engage in summer activities like rafting, kayaking, or canoeing. Seeing the fjords from a kayak rather than an oversized cruise ship is a brand new perspective – come realize it for yourself.
Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Discovery
Set sail from Bergen – the gateway to Norway's fjords – to the remote shores of Svalbard on this dazzling 15-day odyssey along the fjord coastline of Norway. Explore the glaciers that carved the stunning landscapes, visit subarctic islands by Zodiac in search of wildlife, walk through history at UNESCO-protected historical sites, and much more. Don’t merely pine for the fjords; find them.
Scottish Islands & Norwegian Fjords - Edinburgh to Tromsø
Go deeper into the otherworldly fjords of Norway on this unique journey from Scotland, across the Norwegian Sea to the fjords of Norway. Discover UNESCO-protected wonders like the Standing Stones of Stennes and the mystical Ring of Brodgar, visit archaeological sites, witness the curious clash of cultures in the Shetland Islands, and marvel at the stunning forests and waterfalls that line the fjords. Even after you come home, a part of you will remain here forever.