Mostly built from functional concrete, Sogndal certainly isn't the area's prettiest town, but it has a nice community feel and it's good as an overnight stopover or as a base for outdoor activities. It's also close enough to drive up to the southern side of Jotunheimen National Park, which is about 60km away along the shores of Lustrafjord.

