Welcome to Balestrand

Yet another beautiful fjord-side village in a country that's full of them, Balestrand is still well worth a detour for its period 19th-century architecture, which is particularly lovely despite the addition of some pretty dreadful modern buildings. In addition to a cute-as-a-button church, the town also has a travel museum to trumpet about, and while it's a popular stop-off for cruise ships, on quiet days in the off-season it's as peaceful as can be.