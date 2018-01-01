Sunken into a boulder-strewn valley sprinkled with Ocote pines and wildflowers and ringed with gorgeous Segovias, Ocotal is the commercial center of the mythic Segovias.

These mountains once baited gold-hungry pirates up the Río Coco from the Caribbean Sea. Then, in 1927, Sandino and his ‘Crazy Little Army’ seized control of Ocotal from federal forces for his first big victory. This action won him some extra attention from the US White House, who soon made humble Ocotal the first city in history to be bombed by fighter planes.

Today, Ocotal is just a peaceful market town that serves farmers and families who live in the dozens of surrounding pueblos.

