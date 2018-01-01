Welcome to Ocotal

Sunken into a boulder-strewn valley sprinkled with Ocote pines and wildflowers and ringed with gorgeous Segovias, Ocotal is the commercial center of the mythic Segovias.

Read More

These mountains once baited gold-hungry pirates up the Río Coco from the Caribbean Sea. Then, in 1927, Sandino and his ‘Crazy Little Army’ seized control of Ocotal from federal forces for his first big victory. This action won him some extra attention from the US White House, who soon made humble Ocotal the first city in history to be bombed by fighter planes.

Today, Ocotal is just a peaceful market town that serves farmers and families who live in the dozens of surrounding pueblos.

Read Less

Top experiences in Ocotal

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for