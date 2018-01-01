Welcome to Jinotega
While coffee tourism percolates in Matagalpa, Jinotega, which brims with adventure and promise, still sees far more foreign-aid workers than tourists. So walk these cobbled streets, visit nearby Lago de Apanás and hike into the misty mountains, where you can harvest coffee with locals and stroll through primary forest. Just make sure to get to Cerro La Cruz on a clear day to glimpse the cat’s eye in all her jade glory.
And that City of Mists moniker is no joke. The average temperature is just 20°C (68°F) and the town can get 2600mm of rain annually. Bring rain gear and a fleece for the cool evenings.
Matagalpa is one of the departments of Nicaragua that stands out for its high productive potential of coffee, this is one of the main exports of the country, and Matagalpa is the second department in the national production of this grain surpassed by the department of Jinotega. On this tour we will visit the Selva Negra Hotel, located in the department of Matagalpa where we will visit their coffee plantations, we will participate in the whole production process, cutting, pulping and fermentation, we will learn about the history, location, weather topography of the same, we will visit the nurseries, coffee plants, learn about shade coffee, organic laboratories, organic farming methods and their composting. At the end we cannot leave without tasting an exquisite cup of coffee. Places to visit: Matagalpa Selva Negra Hotel