Backroads of Central America

Take the road less travelled through Central America with other travellers your own age – so you can be sure to get down with other adventurers that’ll keep up. This is one of our most exciting trips, filled with breathtaking scenery – from tropical rainforests alive with jungle melodies to colonial cities bouncing to a decidedly more human beat. You'll blaze your own path as you discover a region of volcanoes, craters, beaches, and lush forests. Sticking to budget accommodation and public transport will keep costs down and keep you rooted in local life.