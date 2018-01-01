Welcome to Pacific Beaches near León
Several wilder, less accessible beaches further south are a bit more difficult to reach, including Salinas Grandes, with regular bus service from León and its own access to Reserva Natural Isla Juan Venado. A group of three even less explored beaches can be reached from the fractured but passable Carretera Vieja to Managua: Puerto Sandino, El Velero and El Tránsito.
Top experiences in Pacific Beaches near León
Pacific Beaches near León activities
Backroads of Central America
Take the road less travelled through Central America with other travellers your own age – so you can be sure to get down with other adventurers that’ll keep up. This is one of our most exciting trips, filled with breathtaking scenery – from tropical rainforests alive with jungle melodies to colonial cities bouncing to a decidedly more human beat. You'll blaze your own path as you discover a region of volcanoes, craters, beaches, and lush forests. Sticking to budget accommodation and public transport will keep costs down and keep you rooted in local life.
Best of Central America
From ancient ruins to active volcanoes, get off the beaten track and discover extraordinary Central America – on a shoestring. Make sure your passport has space because this exciting 33-day trip hits most of Central America, as it covers tropical rainforests, volcanoes, colonial cities, and all the breathtaking scenery in between. Explore Indigenous Mayan villages and soak in the region's incredible culture. Our CEOs will ensure your accommodation and transportation are covered – so you can choose the activities and sights that interest you most – the adventure is yours to choose!