Wellington's Lord of the Rings Locations Tour including Lunch

Begin your The Lord of the Rings location tour exploring the city locations of Mount Victoria and the 'Greenbelt', then take a 40-minute walk through the Outer Shire. This location includes the famous 'Get off the road' scene from The Lord of the Rings movie, the 'shortcut to mushrooms' as well as the Black Rider scenes and many more. Your tour leaders are knowledgeable fans of The Lord of the Rings who know their subject inside out.Next, spend some time at the Weta Studios for an inside look at the Wellington film industry and the studios where The Lord of the Rings movies were produced. Your visit to Weta includes the new 'Window into Workshop' exhibition, which takes you on a guided tour of the inner workings of the Weta Studios and film production company operated by The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.Watch a short film showcasing the digital side of Weta and have an opportunity to peruse the Weta cave museum and gift shop.After the morning’s excitement, it's time for a Lord of the Rings-themed, Orc-sized lunch at Scorch-O-Rama cafe.Having seen how The Lord of the Rings movies were produced, visit the sites where the movies were filmed and see why Peter Jackson chose to film in this amazing part of the world. Spend the afternoon exploring The Lord of the Rings film locations in the Hutt Valley, with stops including the Hutt River (Great River Anduin) and Harcourt Park (Gardens of Isengard and where the Orcs filled the trees). Finally, visit Kaitoke Regional Park which was the setting for Rivendell. Situated in a thousand-year-old New Zealand native rainforest, you will see why the Elves chose to live here! See the location where Helms Deep and Minas Tirith were filmed, before returning to your Wellington hotel at the conclusion of your Lord of the Rings tour.