Welcome to Whanganui National Park
Curling 290km from Mt Tongariro to the Tasman Sea, it’s the longest navigable river in New Zealand, and visitors traverse it by canoe, kayak, jetboat, and bike.
The native bush here is thick podocarp broad-leaved forest interspersed with ferns. Occasionally you’ll see poplars and other introduced trees along the river, remnants of long-vanished settlements. There are also traces of Māori settlements, with old pā (fortified village) and kainga (village) sites, and Hauhau niu (war and peace) poles at the convergence of the Whanganui and Ohura Rivers at Maraekowhai.
Top experiences in Whanganui National Park
Whanganui National Park activities
New Zealand Multisport
Travelling to New Zealand? Don't worry, you won't have to choose between the two islands. With all the activities you can choose from on each island, we'll make sure you make the most of the chance to lose your breath. Across three weeks you can hike, kayak, and cycle across this diverse land. There's also time for boat cruises and local culture, just to be sure you don't miss out on anything.
New Zealand – North Island Multisport
The North Island of New Zealand is blessed with spectacular scenery, ranging from bubbling thermal pools to fast flowing rivers. The best way to see all of this? Get up close and personal. This itinerary includes biking through Karangahake Gorge and hiking the Tongariro Crossing – one of the world's most famous one-day hikes – before jet boats and kayaks provide the transport along the Whanganui River. Mix in some bubbling mud and a traditional hangi dinner, and this is the perfect active introduction to New Zealand.