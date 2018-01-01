Monteith's Brewery Tour

Monteith’s Brewing Company has been brewing on the West Coast of the South Island for 150 years (which is a long time by NZ standards). Originating in the small town of Reefton, years of development & growth have led us to this contemporary, architecturally designed building in Greymouth that pays homage to our proud heritage & looks to our future.Monteith’s is now the leading craft beer brewery in New Zealand, & one of the best indoor visitor attractions on the West Coast thanks to our great hospitality, prompt service & wonderful stories … not to mention, our beers, ciders & brewery tours. The best way to get the full Monteith's experience is to take a 45 minute fully guided brewery tour. Let us take you on a journey to explore the history & heritage of Monteith's & let you in on the secrets that have led to major success for our beers & ciders. On this brewery tour you will explore the art of brewing & how we brew here at Monteith's Brewery in our modern brew house. Some of the recipes we use have been around since Monteith's inception, you can get up close to the brewery & the ingredients & you might even get an up close view of the brewers in action. You will get to understand the full production process, right through to our packaging plant, & get a glimpse at the old & the new ways of bringing this good beer to the people. This tour is not just for beer fanatics, it is designed for all levels of beer knowledge. Before we finish you'll get a hands on lesson on how to inspect a beer by smell, sight & taste, & will leave feeling educated for your next craft beer purchase. But its not over yet, you'll then be given three Monteith's Brewery fresh tap beers or ciders with tasting notes to guide you, so you can practice your new knowledge with your pairs as you enjoy our world class range. Make the most of our Qualmark Gold awarded venue, & order some thing from our sharing plate menu, expertly matched with your beers by our head brewer & head chef. You can order your meal before your tour starts, & the team can have it ready for you when you finish. Your passport also includes discount vouchers for other world class West Coast attractions such as Sky Diving at Hot Pools in Franz Josef, West Coast Water Tours, Treetop Walk and Shantytown Heritage Park. The tours leave daily at 11.30am, 3pm, 4.30pm & 6pm (excludes some public holidays). We advise that you arrive to the Brewery at 60 Herbert Street Greymouth 15 minutes before your selected tour time, & make your way to the bar to confirm your arrival. The tour takes a total of 45 minutes (approx). There are child tour passes available for purchase at the brewery. Covered, flat sole, non-slip shoes must be worn on the tour. Monteith's is wheelchair friendly. Mandarin & french translated tour notes available.