Welcome to Murchison & Buller Gorge

In Murchison, tumbling river rapids add freshness to the air and forested hills beckon to bushwalkers. This humble township, 125km southwest of Nelson and 95km east of Westport, lies on the 'Four Rivers Plain'. The mightiest waterway is the Buller, running alongside Murchison, whose class II-IV rapids have made Murchison hugely popular with experienced rafters, as well as those testing the waters for the first time (some jetboat operators have trips to suit kids…and risk-averse grown-ups).

