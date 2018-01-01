Welcome to Central Hawke’s Bay

Grassy farmland stretches south from Hastings, dotted with the grand homesteads of Victorian pastoralists. It’s an untouristed area (aka 'Lamb Country'), rich in history and deserted beaches. The main regional town is Waipukurau (aka ‘Wai-puk’; population 3750) – not exactly thrilling but a functional hub for petrol, motels, a supermarket and the Central Hawke’s Bay Information Centre with adjunct coffee booth.

Read More