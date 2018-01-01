Welcome to Turangi
A small town, Turangi blossomed when the the Tongariro Hydro Power Development was given the go-ahead in the 1960s. Over two years, the population quadrupled, peaking at 6,500 people in 1968.
Top experiences in Turangi
Turangi activities
Full-Day Tongariro Alpine Crossing Hike
Often described as one of the best day hikes in New Zealand, this tour provides an opportunity to experience some of the most scenic and active volcanic areas of the park. It takes 6-8 hours to do the main track. The extra optional side summit of Mt Ngauruhoe is 2 hours and Mt Tongariro is 1.5 hours.The track winds up the Mangatepopo Valley to the saddle between Tongariro and Ngauruhoe. It climbs to the Red Crater, then drops down to the vivid Emerald Lakes. After passing the Blue Lake, the track descends around the northern slope of Tongariro, then descends further in a zig-zag to the Ketetahi Hut. From the hut, the track continues down the mountain through tussock plains, then into the native forest to the end of the track.There are a range of different transport options available to you. If you are staying in Taupo or Turangi there is a return shuttle service to your hotel and back. If you are just outside of these areas you can get a return shuttle from an i-SITE in in Taupo or Turangi. Hire gear is available on the bus in the morning.Choose the Base Camp option if you wish to be picked up from our Base Camp and returned there after the hike. Base Camp is a secure car park in front of the Tongariro Holiday Park. Hire gear available in the bus.Choose the Ketetahi option if you wish to be more independent. With this option, you’ll drive your car to the end of the track where we will meet you. From here we will take you to the beginning of the track where you can hike the entire track back to your car. This option allows you as much time as you want on the hike, however, gear is not available for hire.Regardless of which option you choose, a map and information sheet will be provided to you to help you plan and prepare for your day. It will outline safety considerations and help remind you to look after the beautiful National Park during your hike.
H2OHH White Water Rafting and Jet Boat Combo
H2OHH - Raft + Jet Boating ComboIncludes:Return transportation from your Taupo accommodation 30 minute jet boat ride with Hukafalls Jet White Water Rafting adventure with Tongariro River Rafting Can be done over one or two days Departure times:Jet Boat Trip - normally 12pm in Summer and 10am in WinterRafting - 1pm departure from Taupo in Summer - 11 am departure from Taupo in WinterIf you are driving yourself you need to be at our base in Turangi at 1:45pm in Summer and 11:45am in WinterFor The Jet Boating:* Still cameras in cases are welcome on board but at your own risk. Video cameras are not permitted.* Bags are not permitted on the boat for safety reasons.* Coming in Summer? It is recommended to bring sunglasses and sun block.* Coming in Winter? Remember to bring a hat, gloves, jacket and warm clothing. Handrails are heated for your comfort.* Return transfer from your Taupo accommodation to Hukafalls JetRafting Details:Allow 4 1/2 hours - total trip timeApproximately 2 - 2 1/2 hours of this will be on the river.Grade 3 We supply: * Wetsuits* Polar fleece jerseys * Wetsuit boots * Splash jackets* Gloves and Beanie (in Winter)* Life jackets * Helmets* Transport to and from Taupo (regular departures only)* Wholesome deli food (summer), hot soup and bread (winter) * Tea and coffee * A warm soak in thermal hot pools (winter only) * Digital photos of your adventure are downloaded and available immediately after you return.You need: * Swim wear * Towel * A sense of adventureCost: $219 per adult $175 per child (16 and under. Minimum 10 years)