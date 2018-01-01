Welcome to Russell
Bay of Islands, Cape Brett, Hole in the Rock Catamaran Cruise
Meet you guide at the Maritime Building in Paihia or The Strand Wharf in Russell for your 3 hour Bay of Islands cruise. Pass through the famous Cape Brett "Hole in the Rock" at Motukokako Island. The crew share with you local history and ecology and you will often see a variety of marine wildlife including Whales, Seals, Dolphins, Penguins, and other sea and bird life.Hop off in Russell or Paihia for more exploring after your cruise and use your complimentary ferry ticket to get back.
Bay of Islands Day Tour from Auckland
After pickup from your centrally-located Auckland hotel or the Sky City coach terminal, you’ll travel by comfortable air-conditioned coach approximately three hours to Paihia, the jumping off point for touring the Bay of Islands. Relax as you motor along the scenic route and avail yourself of free on board WIFI. When you arrive in Paihia, you’ll head to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds for a guided tour of this historical site, where in 1840 the Treaty of Waitangi–considered the founding document of the nation–was signed by 43 Maori chiefs and the British Crown. You’ll visit the Waitangi Treaty House, built in 1832 as a private home and now a museum with informational displays, including a copy of the treaty. Nearby you'll find an elaborately decorated Maori meeting house and a large waka (war canoe) with photographs depicting its construction from gigantic logs. After visiting Waitingi, you’ll take a short ferry ride to Russell for a 1-hour coach tour of this charming town with a wild past. Find out why Russell was once known as the 'Hellhole of the Pacific' and see historical highlights including the Pompallier Mission, Christ Church, and New Zealand’s oldest pub. From the top of Flagstaff Hill, you’ll get panoramic views over the bay and learn about the historical controversy surrounding the flagstaff in the 1840s. You’ll have free time to spend at your leisure when the guided tour concludes in Russell. Relax in town and explore Russell’s cafes, shops, waterfront, museum and art galleries featuring Maori artists. After a scenic and informative full-day tour, you’ll reboard your coach and be returned to Auckland.
3-Day Bay of Islands Trip from Auckland
Day 1 - Auckland to Bay of IslandsDepart Auckland on an air-conditioned coach via the Auckland Harbour Bridge, heading north along the Hibiscus Coast to the beautiful Bay of Islands. Arriving in the town of Paihia, also known as the jewel of the Bay of Islands, you'll visit the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds. It was here that the 1840 treaty was signed between Maori and the British Crown. Spend the rest of your day at your own leisure. Accommodation at the Scenic Hotel Bay of Islands or similar.Day 2 - Cape Reinga, Bay of IslandsYour tour departs this morning and takes you through Puketi Kauri Forest, an ancient subtropical rainforest. You'll travel along the aptly named Ninety Mile Beach to the northernmost point of New Zealand, Cape Reinga. A BBQ lunch is included, followed by an afternoon museum visit before returning to Paihia. Accommodation at the Scenic Hotel Bay of Islands or similar.Day 3 - Bay of Islands to AucklandThis morning you will board the Fullers Cruise for a memorable trip to Cape Brett and Piecy Island, traveling through the famous "Hole in the Rock" (weather permitting). On your return, disembark in Russell, the first capital of New Zealand, and enjoy a sightseeing tour of this historic township. Board the ferry back to Paihia, then rejoin your coach for the return to Auckland, where your tour concludes.Accommodation: The Scenic Hotel Bay of Islands has a sub-tropical resort ambience and is situated at the entrance to the seaside town of Paihia. It is a pleasant stroll into town to access the main wharf, visitor activities, fine dining and shopping. All rooms include Sky TV, minibar, fridge, telephone, high-speed internet access, hair dryer and ironing facilities. Hotel facilities include 24-hour reception, swimming pool, internet kiosk, lounge bar and restaurant.
Seafood Sampler Cruise
Seafood Sampler Cruise Kororareka known as the birthplace of a nation or the hell hole of the Pacific is where this adventure starts, departing from Russell wharf you have the chance to come aboard and experience the amazing Bay of Islands.Departing at 9.00am, let our amazing guides take you exploring the natural beauty of this area while collecting and catching the local seafood.From freediving collecting kina, mussel's and oysters to fishing for snapper and checking the crayfish pots to see whats in them, your day will be full of exciting activities that you can chose your level of participation. Stopping at an Island paradise for a provided cut lunch you will have the chance to either relax or get amongst it more by swimming, snorkelling, paddleboarding or trying out the boats huge rope swing.After lunch and island stop over we continue our way around the Bay of Islands collecting a harvest from the sea before cooking and serving it as a seafood taster on our way back to Russell.There is complimentary muffins, lunch, seafood sampler, tea and coffee on board along with a café with a selection of café style coffee’s, hot chocolate, cold drinks, snacks and extra sumptuous muffins for you to enjoy while taking that well deserved break from reality. The awesome crew are always there to make sure you are well looked after and have the time of your life.At the conclusion of your trip make sure you ask your crew for the local secrets of the area and where to find the best food, sights, and other experiences as they are always willing to share their insider knowledge.Departs Russell daily 9.00am - Returns 5.00pm
New Zealand Encompassed
It dosen’t look so big on the map, but New Zealand is positively massive once you’re there in person. This comprehensive 24-day trip – our longest in this part of the world – delivers the most immersive NZ experience possible. Get close to the land by exploring glaciers, national parks, a sustainable farm, and meet the water up-close on expert-led kayak excursions and during surf lessons. Best of all, you’ll get to explore the magnificent Bay of Islands, home to some of the world’s top fishing. 24 days? You’ll wish it was longer.
New Zealand–North Island Encompassed
New Zealand’s North Island thoroughly engages the body and the spirit, often at the same time. This ten-day trip promises loads of both. Up here, you’ll pick up some sustainable living tips on a conservation farm and learn Maori culture straight from the source. Elsewhere, you’ll sea kayak in a secluded harbour, get a surfing lesson from an expert, and overnight on a houseboat. There’s much more, but we’ve gotta leave some surprises, right?