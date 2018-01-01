Seafood Sampler Cruise

Seafood Sampler Cruise Kororareka known as the birthplace of a nation or the hell hole of the Pacific is where this adventure starts, departing from Russell wharf you have the chance to come aboard and experience the amazing Bay of Islands.Departing at 9.00am, let our amazing guides take you exploring the natural beauty of this area while collecting and catching the local seafood.From freediving collecting kina, mussel's and oysters to fishing for snapper and checking the crayfish pots to see whats in them, your day will be full of exciting activities that you can chose your level of participation. Stopping at an Island paradise for a provided cut lunch you will have the chance to either relax or get amongst it more by swimming, snorkelling, paddleboarding or trying out the boats huge rope swing.After lunch and island stop over we continue our way around the Bay of Islands collecting a harvest from the sea before cooking and serving it as a seafood taster on our way back to Russell.There is complimentary muffins, lunch, seafood sampler, tea and coffee on board along with a café with a selection of café style coffee’s, hot chocolate, cold drinks, snacks and extra sumptuous muffins for you to enjoy while taking that well deserved break from reality. The awesome crew are always there to make sure you are well looked after and have the time of your life.At the conclusion of your trip make sure you ask your crew for the local secrets of the area and where to find the best food, sights, and other experiences as they are always willing to share their insider knowledge.Departs Russell daily 9.00am - Returns 5.00pm