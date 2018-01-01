Welcome to Queen Charlotte Track
Top experiences in Queen Charlotte Track
Queen Charlotte Track activities
Self-Guided Queen Charlotte Track Walk from Picton
The entire Queen Charlotte Track runs 44 miles (70 km) and is renowned for great views of the Queen Charlotte Sound, lush native plant life and historic landmarks. To hike the entire track takes a few days, but you can enjoy a spectacular day out walking a section of the track. A round-trip boat service from Picton drops you off in the morning at one end of your hike and picks you up at the other end in the late afternoon. You can purchase a drink or bite to eat at the lodges at the end of each walk and enjoy complimentary tea or coffee on the return boat. Please bring your own snacks and drinks to keep you fortified during the day’s walk. Please note that return times to Picton are at a set time, you will return to Picton between 5:30pm-6:00pm. Please check advise us if you are visiting on a cruise ship as our boat timings may not work with your cruise ship return.Choose from three options in Itinerary for your day hike along the Queen Charlotte Track.
Full Day Queen Charlotte Kayak and Walking Tour from Picton
Upon arrival at your departure location on the Picton Waterfront you will receive a detailed safety briefing before setting off on your full day kayak and walking tour. Your combo begins with a guided sea kayak tour in what is truly some of the best paddling in the Marlborough Sounds in the western arm of Queen Charlotte Sound. Within a short time you are exploring the shoreline, spotting wildlife and sea birds and learning about your surroundings. Your kayak tour concludes a few hours later at the small settlement of Anakiwa. Here you can don your tramping boots and backpack, get some instructions for the walk ahead and depart on your independent hike of the Queen Charlotte Track from Anakiwa to Mistletoe Bay. This section of the track passes through some of the nicest bush of the entire 70km track. The walk is around 3-4 hours (11km) of a moderate level. On your walk you can expect to see incredible Views, bush and beautiful beaches. At the conclusion of the Queen Charlotte Track, you walk down to Mistletoe Bay in time for collection by a water taxi at 4pm to return to Picton. An enjoyable boat ride with fantastic views back towards where you have spent your day.
South Island Flexible Travel Pass - Christchurch Return
Christchurch to KaikouraWe depart Christchurch International Airport early in the morning for a scenic drive up the coast to the wildlife wonderland of Kaikoura. Spend the afternoon whale watching, swimming with dolphins or on a guided fishing trip.Kaikoura to PictonContinue north to the top of the South Island to our next destination Picton, nestled on the edge of the stunning Marlborough Sounds. Enjoy an afternoon free to walk part of the unbelievably beautiful Queen Charlotte Track, or just explore Picton's waterfront and town centre. Picton to Marahau (Abel Tasman)We cruise through the world famous Marlborough vineyard area and, depending on the group, may stop for a bit of wine tasting before heading to the coastal town of Nelson. We make a supermarket stop to stock up on supplies and then make our way to our amazing and remote overnight stop Marahau, right on the edge of the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park. You'll have a full free day the next day to explore this stunning, coastal national park on foot, by sea or from the air. Marahau (Abel Tasman) to WestportWe make our way down the ‘wild’ West Coast. We stop to visit the seal colony and to see a beautiful deserted beach, then head for the historic coal mining town, Westport. Westport to Franz JosefWe head further down the rugged West Coast to the spectacular limestone Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and blowholes. We’ll stop to take a short walk around these unique rock formations before we head for the historic gold mining town, Greymouth for a short stop on our way to the Franz Josef Glacier. The next day you'll have a full free day to experience the Franz Josef Glacier. Franz Josef to WanakaSee the amazing mirror-like Lake Matheson then travel inland through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora towards Wanaka. This is one of the most scenic drives you’ll ever do! We arrive in Wanaka late-afternoon in time to enjoy this picturesque lakeside town. Wanaka to QueenstownQueenstown is known in New Zealand as the ‘Adventure Capital of the World’ and the spiritual home of bungy jumping! Spend at least two days in Queenstown taking it all in! Queenstown to Aoraki/Mt CookWe arrive at the base of New Zealand’s highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook with time for afternoon activities. Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make a stop at turquoise Lake Tekapo before dropping off the thrill seekers wanting to raft the top notch white water on the Rangitata River. Those not rafting continue on to explore Christchurch, and the rafters will be dropped off in Christchurch later by the rafting company.
3 Hour Marlborough Sounds Delivery Cruise
Sit back, relax and cruise with us as we go about our Sounds Delivery Cruise. You can enjoy 80km of beautiful coast line in 3 hours as we go into coves and hidden bays, not seen from the Interisland ferries, delivering walkers to the Queen Charlotte track and freight and fresh supplies to the remote homes and resorts along the Queen Charlotte Sound. Enjoy our skippers commentary on the natural environment and local history, and cruise past a working salmon farm vessel. We do this run twice daily.Please note: Cruise times may vary as we pick up track walkers at various points along the way to Anakiwa. The size of the boat may vary according to demand This is a 3 hour cruise where you remain on the vessel, enjoying the Marlborough Sounds from the water