South Island Flexible Travel Pass - Christchurch Return

Christchurch to KaikouraWe depart Christchurch International Airport early in the morning for a scenic drive up the coast to the wildlife wonderland of Kaikoura. Spend the afternoon whale watching, swimming with dolphins or on a guided fishing trip.Kaikoura to PictonContinue north to the top of the South Island to our next destination Picton, nestled on the edge of the stunning Marlborough Sounds. Enjoy an afternoon free to walk part of the unbelievably beautiful Queen Charlotte Track, or just explore Picton's waterfront and town centre. Picton to Marahau (Abel Tasman)We cruise through the world famous Marlborough vineyard area and, depending on the group, may stop for a bit of wine tasting before heading to the coastal town of Nelson. We make a supermarket stop to stock up on supplies and then make our way to our amazing and remote overnight stop Marahau, right on the edge of the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park. You'll have a full free day the next day to explore this stunning, coastal national park on foot, by sea or from the air. Marahau (Abel Tasman) to WestportWe make our way down the ‘wild’ West Coast. We stop to visit the seal colony and to see a beautiful deserted beach, then head for the historic coal mining town, Westport. Westport to Franz JosefWe head further down the rugged West Coast to the spectacular limestone Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and blowholes. We’ll stop to take a short walk around these unique rock formations before we head for the historic gold mining town, Greymouth for a short stop on our way to the Franz Josef Glacier. The next day you'll have a full free day to experience the Franz Josef Glacier. Franz Josef to WanakaSee the amazing mirror-like Lake Matheson then travel inland through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora towards Wanaka. This is one of the most scenic drives you’ll ever do! We arrive in Wanaka late-afternoon in time to enjoy this picturesque lakeside town. Wanaka to QueenstownQueenstown is known in New Zealand as the ‘Adventure Capital of the World’ and the spiritual home of bungy jumping! Spend at least two days in Queenstown taking it all in! Queenstown to Aoraki/Mt CookWe arrive at the base of New Zealand’s highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook with time for afternoon activities. Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make a stop at turquoise Lake Tekapo before dropping off the thrill seekers wanting to raft the top notch white water on the Rangitata River. Those not rafting continue on to explore Christchurch, and the rafters will be dropped off in Christchurch later by the rafting company.