Self-Guided 3-Day Coastal Tour from Nelson

Day 1: Your adventure starts at the base in Nelson, where on arrival at our depot you will be fitted with your bikes and briefed on your tour. From here you will start your cycle ride to Mapua on the Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. Suggested you be at the departure location by 9am for a 9:30am departure. You may choose to explore Nelson City before following the blue Great Taste Trail markers and heading south out towards the seaside village of Mapua. Along the way you can visit the ‘World of Wearable Art’ exhibition. There are also many craft breweries and wineries to sample along the way. Continuing on the Great Taste Trail you will turn off the coastal path and experience the coastal boardwalks of the Waimea Estuary and fertile farmland there, which is home to a range of internationally significant bird species including the white heron. The trail takes you alongside the main beach of Rabbit Island where you will shortly arrive at the ferry landing. A short trip across the channel on the iconic Mapua Ferry lands you at the Mapua Wharf where you can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, shops and the boutique Golden Bear Brewery.Day 2: After breakfast, you begin on your bike for a short ride through Ruby Bay towards Tasman and to New Zealand’s number 1 café, ‘Jester House’. Here you can enjoy the lovely gardens and feed the tame eels! On leaving Tasman, a steady climb up to Tasman View Road is all worthwhile as you enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views of Tasman Bay and the ranges beyond (this section is grade 2-3 and has a climb of 200 meters over 4 km). Next you will drop down into the riverside community and on to Motueka. Some recommended lunch or coffee stops are the ‘Riverside Café’ at the bottom of Tasman View Road, or ‘Toad Hall’ at the beginning of Motueka. As you make your way around the amazing coastal trail of Motueka, you can enjoy the variety of bird species and gorgeous scenery. From the edge of Motueka you will be approximately 12km from Kaiteriteri. The short bike ride into Kaiteriteri takes in boardwalks and bridges through the farmland and orchards of Riwaka, before entering the ‘Easy Rider’ trail of the Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park. A reasonable level of fitness is required to bike this section and caution must be taken by inexperienced riders as there are tight turns and switchbacks.Day 3:Last day, you will experience something magical! Departing at 9am the famous Discoverer Day is the ultimate boat cruise and walk combination in the Abel Tasman National Park. With two different walk options, the Discoverer Day is the best way to experience all the Abel Tasman has to offer including a scenic boat cruise, a visit to Split Apple Rock and a Fur Seal colony. Arriving back at Kaiteriteri, transport will be awaiting you for your trip back to Nelson.