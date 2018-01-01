Welcome to Motueka
Top experiences in Motueka
Amazing hotels and hostels
Motueka activities
Full-Day Abel Tasman Kayak and Walk
Your day starts with a bus transfer from the kayaking base in Motueka, followed by a quick water-taxi ride to the northern beach of Onetahuti. From there, you'll paddle by kayak with your guide to Tonga Island and its flourishing seal colony. Appreciate the beauty of these sleek mammals while you observe them from a distance in their natural environment. Tides permitting, explore the spectacular Tonga Arches, and head south to Bark Bay.After lunch (own expense), you have the option to continue kayaking to Anchorage or leave your guide for a 7-mile (12-km) hike to Anchorage, which includes the Falls River swing bridge. Afterward, catch the water taxi back to Marahau and shuttle back to the base in Motueka, where you're free to access the Wi-Fi or a hot shower.
Self-Guided 3-Day Coastal Tour from Nelson
Day 1: Your adventure starts at the base in Nelson, where on arrival at our depot you will be fitted with your bikes and briefed on your tour. From here you will start your cycle ride to Mapua on the Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. Suggested you be at the departure location by 9am for a 9:30am departure. You may choose to explore Nelson City before following the blue Great Taste Trail markers and heading south out towards the seaside village of Mapua. Along the way you can visit the ‘World of Wearable Art’ exhibition. There are also many craft breweries and wineries to sample along the way. Continuing on the Great Taste Trail you will turn off the coastal path and experience the coastal boardwalks of the Waimea Estuary and fertile farmland there, which is home to a range of internationally significant bird species including the white heron. The trail takes you alongside the main beach of Rabbit Island where you will shortly arrive at the ferry landing. A short trip across the channel on the iconic Mapua Ferry lands you at the Mapua Wharf where you can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, shops and the boutique Golden Bear Brewery.Day 2: After breakfast, you begin on your bike for a short ride through Ruby Bay towards Tasman and to New Zealand’s number 1 café, ‘Jester House’. Here you can enjoy the lovely gardens and feed the tame eels! On leaving Tasman, a steady climb up to Tasman View Road is all worthwhile as you enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views of Tasman Bay and the ranges beyond (this section is grade 2-3 and has a climb of 200 meters over 4 km). Next you will drop down into the riverside community and on to Motueka. Some recommended lunch or coffee stops are the ‘Riverside Café’ at the bottom of Tasman View Road, or ‘Toad Hall’ at the beginning of Motueka. As you make your way around the amazing coastal trail of Motueka, you can enjoy the variety of bird species and gorgeous scenery. From the edge of Motueka you will be approximately 12km from Kaiteriteri. The short bike ride into Kaiteriteri takes in boardwalks and bridges through the farmland and orchards of Riwaka, before entering the ‘Easy Rider’ trail of the Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park. A reasonable level of fitness is required to bike this section and caution must be taken by inexperienced riders as there are tight turns and switchbacks.Day 3:Last day, you will experience something magical! Departing at 9am the famous Discoverer Day is the ultimate boat cruise and walk combination in the Abel Tasman National Park. With two different walk options, the Discoverer Day is the best way to experience all the Abel Tasman has to offer including a scenic boat cruise, a visit to Split Apple Rock and a Fur Seal colony. Arriving back at Kaiteriteri, transport will be awaiting you for your trip back to Nelson.
Full-Day Abel Tasman and Golden Bay Tour from Motueka
We will pick you up in Motueka at the information centre. If you would like an alternative pick up point please advise on booking. We will drive you in along the coastline to Kaiteriteri. You will enjoy the wonderful beach and views over the bay before we start our cruise. Choose your seat on the cruise boat inside or outside before you cruise from Kaiteriteri Beach to Totaranui along the coastline of the Abel Tasman Park (1.5 hours) while your Driver Guide takes the bus over the Takaka hill to Totaranui. There is coffee, tea and snacks available on the boat. Enjoy the stunning beach in Totaranui, we have about 30 minutes before we start driving to our next destination and you could even fit a swim in, in the crystal clear sea. You will be picked up by your Driver Guide and be blown away by the 20-minute drive to stunning bush in the National Park. In the afternoon we walk to a lookout and then drive 10 minutes to Takaka for a break. Takaka is a colorful interesting lifestyle town with wonderful lunch stop options, interesting shops and locals. 3km out of Takaka there is the well-known springs "Waikoropupu Springs", known for the clarity of the water and the volume of water discharged, these springs are spiritually significant to the Maori people. We will be able to have a stopover here. The tour ends with a scenic drive over Takaka Hill with stunning views over Abel Tasman and Golden Bay before we go back to Motueka and Nelson. We will arrive Motueka at about 4.30pm.
Abel Tasman and Golden Bay in One Day
We will pick you up in Nelson or Motueka at the information centre. If you need another pick up, please advise with your booking. We will drive you in our brand new 12 seater bus along the coastline to Kaiteriteri. You will enjoy the wonderful beach and views over the bay before we start to enter our cruise boat. Choose your seat on the cruise boat inside or outside before you cruise from Kaiteriteri Beach to Totaranui along the coastline of the Abel Tasman Park ( 1 ½ h ) while your Driver Guide drives the bus over the Takaka hill to Totaranui. There is coffee, tea and snacks available on the boat. Enjoy the stunning beach in Totaranui, we have about 1/2 hour before we start driving to our next destination and you could even fit a swim in, in the crystal clear sea. You will be picked up by your Driver Guide and you will be blown away by the 20-minute drive to stunning bush with the option for a short walk. Afternoon After the walk to a lookout, we drive about 10 minutes to Takaka for a break. Takaka is a colourful interesting lifestyle town with wonderful lunch stop options, interesting shops and locals. 3km out of Takaka there is the well-known springs "Waikoropupu Springs", known for the clarity of the water and the volume of water discharged. The springs are spiritually significant to the Maori people. Depending on how much time the whole group has we might be able to have a short stopover there. The tour ends with a scenic drive over Takaka Hill with stunning views over Abel Tasman and Golden Bay before we go back to Motueka and Nelson. We will arrive Motueka at about 4.30pm, Nelson at about 5.30pm. There is no better way to experience so many diverse landscapes in one day.
Experience the Abel Tasman Area by Land and Sea
We will pick you up in Nelson at 7.15am at the information centre or at 8.20am in Motueka at the information centre unless otherwise stated in your booking. If you need another pick up, please advise with your booking. We will drive you along the coastline to Kaiteriteri. On our drive to Kaiteriteri you will cross our Motueka river and see apple and kiwi orchards and hop fields. In Kaiteriteri you will meet your personal guide for the day and together you will start your boat cruise into the middle of the Abel Tasman National Park. We will board our cruise ship for a 9am departure. Choose your seat on the cruise boat inside or outside before we cruise from Kaiteriteri Beach to Medland along the coastline of the Abel Tasman Park ( 1 h ). View world famous Splitt Apple Rock, fur seals and many of the golden beaches of the park. Once we arrive at Medland beach, we will then take our time and explore this famous section of the Abel Tasman Park, exploring side trails, enjoying views and learning about flora and fauna and the history of the park. We will be picked up at 11.30pm by our cruise boat and will be back in Kaiteriteri at 12pm, where we start our afternoon bus drive. The drive to Mapua along the coastline is very picturesque. We will arrive in Mapua after about 40 minutes. In Mapua there is plenty of time to enjoy it's own unique wharf and estuary setting and plenty of village shops, who offer art studios, local produce, gourmet cafes, a local boutique brewery and restaurants. At the wine bar you can taste and buy wines of most wineries in our area and we are booked in to do a tasting of local wine from Rimu Grove Winery. On our way back to Nelson we drive into the Moutere Hills with scenic views of rivers and mountains and rolling hillside. The fertile countryside around here is amongst the most productive in New Zealand. Dotted with vineyards, fruit orchards, berry fields, hop crops and olive groves. We will find interesting traces of the first setters on our way. You will arrive back in Nelson at about 4.30pm and in Motueka at about 5.15pm.
Full-Day Self-Guided Scenic Cycling Winery Tour from Nelson
You will be met at the start of the route at Mahana Estates Winery at 10am. Your bikes will be waiting for you and a friendly staff member will make sure you are comfortable on your bike. You may also opt for a pick up and drop off from your accommodation in Nelson, Richmond, Mapua, Motueka and Kaiteriteri. You will be given a short safety briefing and given a detailed souvenir map before setting off on your route. You can choose the route and pace of the day. The area has four unique wineries where tastings are included as part of your tour. There are other places to stop off as well and your map also gets you discount on food and drinks. You will finish your route, where you started, at one of the most scenic wineries in the Nelson region, Mahana Estates. Enjoy the views of Kahurangi National Park from the cellar door and relax in the beautiful garden. Should you have purchased items during the course of the day we can collect them for you before you return to your accommodation. You could make the day even more relaxed, by choosing to be collected at your accommodation (9.30am) and taken to the start of the tour. The transfer from central Nelson to the start is approximately 30-minutes.