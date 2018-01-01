Scenic Wellington Helicopter Flight

As you wander down to the waterfront helicopter pad you might choose to sample one of the many local coffee roasters before joining the helicopter staff and taking part in a short safety briefing prior to buckling yourself in for an exhilarating 9-minute city scenic of Wellington City and its unique landscape.Departing from Queens wharf, you will first see some of Wellingtons most iconic landmarks such as Te Papa, the Beehive (Parliament House), the Cake tin, Zealandia and more. Soon you will be flying over Wellington City's famous town belt, which is the extensive crescent shape of trees and tracks that surrounds Wellington city providing the perfect green backdrop to the harbour. As you climb higher away from the city centre you may be treated to views of the Marlborough sounds and the Southern Alps looming up from the South Island. Flying back to Wellington's Queens Wharf your pilot will continue to provide a live commentary of sites below and afar.Coming in to land will make you feel as though in nine minutes you have gained celebrity status as people stop to watch as you touch down and step out of the helicopter.After all the excitement, your stories can be best shared at one of the many cafes and bars located on the busy waterfront.