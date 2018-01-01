Full-Day Abel Tasman Relaxed or Late Riser Kayaking

This tour offers you two different, but equally enjoyable, options to choose from!Join the Relaxed tour and take a scenic 9.00am cruise from Kaiteriteri to Tonga Quarry, explore Onetahuti beach then head south on your unguided walk over the headland to Bark Bay, a leisurely 90 minute stroll. Join your kayak guide for the afternoon kayak trip, via the seal colony on Pinnacle Island, taking in Falls River and the spectacular scenery along the coast line to Anchorage. Return to Kaiteriteri on the 4.45pm Water Taxi.Or join the Late Riser tour and take a scenic 10.30am cruise from Kaiteriteri or Marahau to Bark Bay, passing Split Apple Rock and Adele Island. Relax for an hour, swim or explore the beach before joining your guide for the afternoon kayak trip. Kayak south visiting the seal colony on Pinnacle Island, Falls River and beautiful scenery along the coastline to Anchorage. From here catch your return Water Taxi back to Marahau or Kaiteriteri at 4.30pm.Both options are sure to leave you with amazing memories that will last a lifetime!