Full-Day Abel Tasman Kayak and Walk
Your day starts with a bus transfer from the kayaking base in Motueka, followed by a quick water-taxi ride to the northern beach of Onetahuti. From there, you'll paddle by kayak with your guide to Tonga Island and its flourishing seal colony. Appreciate the beauty of these sleek mammals while you observe them from a distance in their natural environment. Tides permitting, explore the spectacular Tonga Arches, and head south to Bark Bay.After lunch (own expense), you have the option to continue kayaking to Anchorage or leave your guide for a 7-mile (12-km) hike to Anchorage, which includes the Falls River swing bridge. Afterward, catch the water taxi back to Marahau and shuttle back to the base in Motueka, where you're free to access the Wi-Fi or a hot shower.
Full-Day Abel Tasman Relaxed or Late Riser Kayaking
This tour offers you two different, but equally enjoyable, options to choose from!Join the Relaxed tour and take a scenic 9.00am cruise from Kaiteriteri to Tonga Quarry, explore Onetahuti beach then head south on your unguided walk over the headland to Bark Bay, a leisurely 90 minute stroll. Join your kayak guide for the afternoon kayak trip, via the seal colony on Pinnacle Island, taking in Falls River and the spectacular scenery along the coast line to Anchorage. Return to Kaiteriteri on the 4.45pm Water Taxi.Or join the Late Riser tour and take a scenic 10.30am cruise from Kaiteriteri or Marahau to Bark Bay, passing Split Apple Rock and Adele Island. Relax for an hour, swim or explore the beach before joining your guide for the afternoon kayak trip. Kayak south visiting the seal colony on Pinnacle Island, Falls River and beautiful scenery along the coastline to Anchorage. From here catch your return Water Taxi back to Marahau or Kaiteriteri at 4.30pm.Both options are sure to leave you with amazing memories that will last a lifetime!
Full-Day Astrolabe Kayaking Eco-Tour
Join this guided, Eco-friendly tour for a full day out kayaking in the Abel Tasman National Park! After a brief kayak familiarization your full day kayak trip begins in Marahau (the gateway to the Abel Tasman National Park). Head north into the safe and sheltered waters of the Astrolabe Roadstead, which is home to over twelve beautiful golden sand beaches, two islands, sweeping sand spits and tidal lagoons. During the day visit Adele Island, which is home to numerous species of protected native birds and one of the best hang out spots for the local New Zealand Fur Seals. Listen to the chorus of the birds while watching the friendly Fur Seals bask in the sun on the rocks and frolicking around the kayaks. Have lunch on that untouched dreamed of beach, then paddle back or if the conditions allow harness the sea breeze and sail back into Marahau to end the day.
Full-Day Sailing Adventure in the Abel Tasman National Park
Your day begins when you check in at our ticket booth on Kaiteriteri Beach at 9:30am. You will depart on your sailing adventure at 10am. Along the way, expect to see secluded coves, golden sand beaches, pristine clear waters and native wildlife. Stop at Adele Island bird sanctuary and Paradise beach on Fisherman Island. Arriving at Anchorage Beach at 12:30pm you will have free time to explore and have lunch. You will depart Anchorage Beach at 1:30pm. While sailing back you will visit Pinnacle Island and see the New Zealand furs seals. Learn about the Abel Tasman National Park, its history, features and highlights. Enjoy a stop at the famous Split Apple Rock for photos. You will return to Kaiteriteri Beach by 4:30pm. A packed picnic lunch, tea/coffee and juice all included. Free transfers between Marahau and Kaiteriteri beach upon arrangement.
Anchorage Sail and Walk
Sailing Schedule:8:30 am: Catch your free van transfer at the National Park Entrance in Marahau (free all day parking available).9:30 am: Check-in with our friendly staff at the Abel Tasman Sailing Adventures ticket booth 10:00 am: Meet your skipper who will help you on board your sailing catamaran departing Kaiteriteri Beach for the Abel Tasman National Park. Along the way expect to see secluded coves, golden sand beaches, pristine clear waters and native wildlife. Stop at Adele Island bird sanctuary and Paradise beach on Fisherman Island. 12:30 pm: Arrive into Anchorage where you have time to explore the area before starting your freedom walk, following the clearly marked signs back to Marahau. 3 - 4 hours later: Arrive to the National Park Entrance. As you have parked your car at the National Park Entrance earlier that day, you are under no time constraints to complete your freedom walk. Complimentary tea/coffee and juice is provided. Free morning transfers between Marahau and Kaiteriteri beach.
New Zealand Multisport
Travelling to New Zealand? Don't worry, you won't have to choose between the two islands. With all the activities you can choose from on each island, we'll make sure you make the most of the chance to lose your breath. Across three weeks you can hike, kayak, and cycle across this diverse land. There's also time for boat cruises and local culture, just to be sure you don't miss out on anything.