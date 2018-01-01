Welcome to Kaiteriteri
Full-Day Abel Tasman National Park Hiking Tour with Cruise
Your guide will collect you in a Mercedes from your Nelson accommodation around 8am and will proceed to orientate you to this stunning region. Nelson is surrounded by National parks and the sea and is renowned for its high sunshine hours and the drive to meet your water taxi passes through orchards and market gardens responsible for much of the fresh fruit and vegetables found in New Zealand.Arriving at Kaiteriteri which is one of the best beaches in NZ, walking sticks and back packs are offered if required before boarding the water taxi at 9.15am for a scenic cruise over calm turquoise waters past islands with seals and ringing with birdsong, then stunning coastline to be delivered right into the heart of the park at around 10.30am.Your guide has been specially selected for their maturity, experience and knowledge of Abel Tasman National Park and will lead you over well formed tracks in lush forest explaining the medicinal and eatable plants and their unique features. They will discuss the importance of the region to Maori, Dutch and European history as well as the early settlers. Refreshments will be supplied at beautiful vantage points along the way and after 2.5 hours the guide will produce a delicious gourmet lunch to be enjoyed on the golden sands of Torrent Beach.The final afternoon walk of 2 hours takes you around the Torrent Bay estuary to Anchorage to be collected by your water taxi for the return cruise to Kaiteriteri and the drive back to your accommodation by 5pm.
Full-Day Abel Tasman Relaxed or Late Riser Kayaking
This tour offers you two different, but equally enjoyable, options to choose from!Join the Relaxed tour and take a scenic 9.00am cruise from Kaiteriteri to Tonga Quarry, explore Onetahuti beach then head south on your unguided walk over the headland to Bark Bay, a leisurely 90 minute stroll. Join your kayak guide for the afternoon kayak trip, via the seal colony on Pinnacle Island, taking in Falls River and the spectacular scenery along the coast line to Anchorage. Return to Kaiteriteri on the 4.45pm Water Taxi.Or join the Late Riser tour and take a scenic 10.30am cruise from Kaiteriteri or Marahau to Bark Bay, passing Split Apple Rock and Adele Island. Relax for an hour, swim or explore the beach before joining your guide for the afternoon kayak trip. Kayak south visiting the seal colony on Pinnacle Island, Falls River and beautiful scenery along the coastline to Anchorage. From here catch your return Water Taxi back to Marahau or Kaiteriteri at 4.30pm.Both options are sure to leave you with amazing memories that will last a lifetime!
Full-Day Biking and Kayaking Adventure: Nelson to Kaiteriteri
Your adventure starts in the morning where you will be transported to the golden sands of Kaiteriteri beach. This guided kayaking tour covers the area between Kaiteriteri to the south and Split Apple Rock in the north. It is a relatively small area with lots of interesting nooks and crannies to explore. This makes it an ideal tour for the first timer and those who are looking for smooth kayaking. The trip starts at 8:30am with a safety briefing, with full instruction to make kayaking as simple as possible – even for first timers. Tides play a big part in the tour itinerary. As these change with each day, so does the tour. The aim however, is to get up to Split Apple Rock at around 11am. After a break for swimming, relaxing or exploring the beach, set off for Ngaio Island on the homeward journey. Back to Kaiteriteri at 11:45am. Later, check-in around 12:30pm, then the afternoon has 180ha of lush native bush and over 30km of mountain bike trails waiting for you. There is a trail for everyone in Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park from the family friendly trails right up to a range of intermediate and advanced-grade riding. The park is well signed posted and easily self-guided. There is a mixture of smoothly crafted hand built and digger trails that you will find easy to navigate. After your day's adventure paddling and pedaling there will still be plenty of time for a swim on the beach and a cold one. Itinerary is as follows: 07:10 Depart Nelson to Kaiteriteri 08:30 Safety briefing 08:45-11:45 Split Apple Classic Kayak 11:45-12:30 Lunch (at own cost or $15 packed lunch) 12:30-12:45 Check in with Trail Journeys, Bike fit and kit up 12:45- 5pm Ride KMTBP 5pm- Depart Kaiteriteri to Nelson
Multi-Day Private Magical Mapua Cycling Experience
After your flight arrival, a representative will greet and transport you to your B&B accommodation in Mapua. A dinner voucher will be provided. You may choose to dine at the Apple Shed or Jellyfish Restaurant, they are both amazing! Overnight in your B&B. Day 1: After breakfast, experience a bike ride along the Cycle Trails. The Trail Journeys bike shop is only a short walk away, located at the entrance to the Mapua Wharf. Here, you will be fitted with your bikes and supply you with all the equipment, maps and information required to have a great day. Choose one of the rides from below. Day 2: Another fun day ahead before you transport back to the airport. The tour provider is happy to work in with you if your plans or arrangements are different. Situated right in the heart of the Tasman Great Taste Trail, Mapua is the perfect location to explore the amazing cycle trails in either direction. These are some of the region’s most popular day adventures with stunning scenery, wineries, breweries, history and activities. Rabbit Island and Beyond - From the Mapua Wharf, the Mapua ferry whisks you over to Rabbit Island where the peace and quiet will give you time to clear your head. Spend as long as you want exploring the white sandy beaches and trails around the island, or carry on cycling toward Richmond, crossing farmland, a swing bridge, and amazing boardwalks over the estuary. It pays not to forget to visit an award winning winery or brewery for lunch along the route. The best part of this ride is that it is all flat, but you still have the option to take an e-bike too! Mapua to Kaiteriteri - The coastal part of the trail from Mapua to Kaiteriteri is a fantastic day out, you can choose how far you ride and the things you experience. A short 10km ride up to Tasman for lunch at the award winning café of the year ‘The Jester House’, where you can also feed tame Eels, is a morning well spent. Or, maybe you’d rather sample some of the many top cafés on the 41km ride to Kaiteriteri. The prize is fantastic when you set eyes on the golden sands of the coast! This section of trail generally ranges from grade 1 to 3, and it is recommended that you have a reasonable level of fitness for this section. The ‘Trail Hopper’ transport service gives you the flexibility to bike one way, in either direction, and get picked-up. Again, you could always upgrade to an e-bike, making quick and easy work of those hills! Moutere Hills Winery Tour - With the rolling, picturesque countryside and stunning views of the Mount Arthur Range, this amazing day lets you experience four characteristic vineyards and some of the region’s (and the world’s) finest wines and artisans. The Moutere is also well known for its arts and crafts, riding past vineyards, hops and blueberry farms you can learn about the local history. Tip - great on eBikes!
Self-Guided 3-Day Coastal Tour from Nelson
Day 1: Your adventure starts at the base in Nelson, where on arrival at our depot you will be fitted with your bikes and briefed on your tour. From here you will start your cycle ride to Mapua on the Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. Suggested you be at the departure location by 9am for a 9:30am departure. You may choose to explore Nelson City before following the blue Great Taste Trail markers and heading south out towards the seaside village of Mapua. Along the way you can visit the ‘World of Wearable Art’ exhibition. There are also many craft breweries and wineries to sample along the way. Continuing on the Great Taste Trail you will turn off the coastal path and experience the coastal boardwalks of the Waimea Estuary and fertile farmland there, which is home to a range of internationally significant bird species including the white heron. The trail takes you alongside the main beach of Rabbit Island where you will shortly arrive at the ferry landing. A short trip across the channel on the iconic Mapua Ferry lands you at the Mapua Wharf where you can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, shops and the boutique Golden Bear Brewery.Day 2: After breakfast, you begin on your bike for a short ride through Ruby Bay towards Tasman and to New Zealand’s number 1 café, ‘Jester House’. Here you can enjoy the lovely gardens and feed the tame eels! On leaving Tasman, a steady climb up to Tasman View Road is all worthwhile as you enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views of Tasman Bay and the ranges beyond (this section is grade 2-3 and has a climb of 200 meters over 4 km). Next you will drop down into the riverside community and on to Motueka. Some recommended lunch or coffee stops are the ‘Riverside Café’ at the bottom of Tasman View Road, or ‘Toad Hall’ at the beginning of Motueka. As you make your way around the amazing coastal trail of Motueka, you can enjoy the variety of bird species and gorgeous scenery. From the edge of Motueka you will be approximately 12km from Kaiteriteri. The short bike ride into Kaiteriteri takes in boardwalks and bridges through the farmland and orchards of Riwaka, before entering the ‘Easy Rider’ trail of the Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park. A reasonable level of fitness is required to bike this section and caution must be taken by inexperienced riders as there are tight turns and switchbacks.Day 3:Last day, you will experience something magical! Departing at 9am the famous Discoverer Day is the ultimate boat cruise and walk combination in the Abel Tasman National Park. With two different walk options, the Discoverer Day is the best way to experience all the Abel Tasman has to offer including a scenic boat cruise, a visit to Split Apple Rock and a Fur Seal colony. Arriving back at Kaiteriteri, transport will be awaiting you for your trip back to Nelson.
Full-Day Abel Tasman and Golden Bay Tour from Motueka
We will pick you up in Motueka at the information centre. If you would like an alternative pick up point please advise on booking. We will drive you in along the coastline to Kaiteriteri. You will enjoy the wonderful beach and views over the bay before we start our cruise. Choose your seat on the cruise boat inside or outside before you cruise from Kaiteriteri Beach to Totaranui along the coastline of the Abel Tasman Park (1.5 hours) while your Driver Guide takes the bus over the Takaka hill to Totaranui. There is coffee, tea and snacks available on the boat. Enjoy the stunning beach in Totaranui, we have about 30 minutes before we start driving to our next destination and you could even fit a swim in, in the crystal clear sea. You will be picked up by your Driver Guide and be blown away by the 20-minute drive to stunning bush in the National Park. In the afternoon we walk to a lookout and then drive 10 minutes to Takaka for a break. Takaka is a colorful interesting lifestyle town with wonderful lunch stop options, interesting shops and locals. 3km out of Takaka there is the well-known springs "Waikoropupu Springs", known for the clarity of the water and the volume of water discharged, these springs are spiritually significant to the Maori people. We will be able to have a stopover here. The tour ends with a scenic drive over Takaka Hill with stunning views over Abel Tasman and Golden Bay before we go back to Motueka and Nelson. We will arrive Motueka at about 4.30pm.