Multi-Day Private Magical Mapua Cycling Experience

After your flight arrival, a representative will greet and transport you to your B&B accommodation in Mapua. A dinner voucher will be provided. You may choose to dine at the Apple Shed or Jellyfish Restaurant, they are both amazing! Overnight in your B&B. Day 1: After breakfast, experience a bike ride along the Cycle Trails. The Trail Journeys bike shop is only a short walk away, located at the entrance to the Mapua Wharf. Here, you will be fitted with your bikes and supply you with all the equipment, maps and information required to have a great day. Choose one of the rides from below. Day 2: Another fun day ahead before you transport back to the airport. The tour provider is happy to work in with you if your plans or arrangements are different. Situated right in the heart of the Tasman Great Taste Trail, Mapua is the perfect location to explore the amazing cycle trails in either direction. These are some of the region’s most popular day adventures with stunning scenery, wineries, breweries, history and activities. Rabbit Island and Beyond - From the Mapua Wharf, the Mapua ferry whisks you over to Rabbit Island where the peace and quiet will give you time to clear your head. Spend as long as you want exploring the white sandy beaches and trails around the island, or carry on cycling toward Richmond, crossing farmland, a swing bridge, and amazing boardwalks over the estuary. It pays not to forget to visit an award winning winery or brewery for lunch along the route. The best part of this ride is that it is all flat, but you still have the option to take an e-bike too! Mapua to Kaiteriteri - The coastal part of the trail from Mapua to Kaiteriteri is a fantastic day out, you can choose how far you ride and the things you experience. A short 10km ride up to Tasman for lunch at the award winning café of the year ‘The Jester House’, where you can also feed tame Eels, is a morning well spent. Or, maybe you’d rather sample some of the many top cafés on the 41km ride to Kaiteriteri. The prize is fantastic when you set eyes on the golden sands of the coast! This section of trail generally ranges from grade 1 to 3, and it is recommended that you have a reasonable level of fitness for this section. The ‘Trail Hopper’ transport service gives you the flexibility to bike one way, in either direction, and get picked-up. Again, you could always upgrade to an e-bike, making quick and easy work of those hills! Moutere Hills Winery Tour - With the rolling, picturesque countryside and stunning views of the Mount Arthur Range, this amazing day lets you experience four characteristic vineyards and some of the region’s (and the world’s) finest wines and artisans. The Moutere is also well known for its arts and crafts, riding past vineyards, hops and blueberry farms you can learn about the local history. Tip - great on eBikes!