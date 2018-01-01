Private Tour: Full-Day Guided Scenic Cycling Winery Tour from Nelson with Lunch

Your driver will collect you from your accommodation at 9:30am. You will be transferred to the start of your tour which is approximately 30-minutes from central Nelson. Your bikes will be waiting for you and your guide will make sure that you are comfortable before being given a short safety briefing and setting off on your route. As it is your private tour, the route and pace of the day can be adjusted to suit you. The area has four unique wineries that you will be able to stop at for tastings (included in the cost) and one of the wineries is also your lunch stop. The platter lunch showcases local produce and you can make a choice of which wine to enjoy with your lunch. After the relaxed lunch stop, the afternoon includes the last stop of the day, at one of the most scenic wineries in the Nelson region, Mahana Estates. Enjoy the views of Kahurangi National Park from the cellar door and relax in the beautiful garden. Should you have purchased items during the course of the day these can be collected for you before you return to your accommodation by late afternoon. As this is a private tour, if you would like to return to your accommodation sooner, this is also possible.