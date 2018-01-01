Welcome to Golden Bay
From Motueka, SH60 takes a stomach-churning meander over Takaka Hill to Golden Bay, a small region mixing rural charm, artistic endeavour, alternative lifestyles and a fair share of transient folk spending time off the grid.
For the visitor its main attractions are access to both the Abel Tasman and Kahurangi National Parks, along with other natural wonders including Farewell Spit and a swathe of beautiful beaches. Look out for (or download) DOC's Walks in Golden Bay brochure to kick-start your adventures.